2 dead and 7 wounded in shooting ambush at music video filming

Johnny Diaz, The New York Times

Published: 29 Dec 2019 11:09 AM BdST Updated: 29 Dec 2019 11:22 AM BdST

Two men were killed and at least seven others wounded during the filming of a rap music video on Friday night near Houston, officials said.

The filming was being done in a parking lot of an office park about 9:30pm in the 500 block of Smart Street in Harris County just north of Houston when shots were fired, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

“Basically they were ambushed, we believe by individuals in cars and or foot,” Gonzalez said at a news conference. “We don’t know if there was a beef going on or what exactly happened.”

Two were dead at the scene and others were taken to hospitals. One victim was in critical condition, Gonzalez said on Saturday morning.

The sheriff’s office identified the dead as Gonzalo Gonzalez, 20, and Jonathan Jimenez, 22. Those injured ranged in ages from 17 to 23, authorities said.

There may be other victims who may have left the scene before authorities arrived.

“This is a very serious situation,” the sheriff said. “This is a residential neighbourhood.”

The area is a mix of homes and businesses, including a mortuary, a school and churches.

The sheriff said “a lot of shots were fired” and that the scene was extensive and stretched for several blocks.

Gonzalez said that investigators didn’t know the name of the group that was filming the video. A motive for the shooting was not immediately clear, and officials did not have a description of the people doing the shooting or their vehicles.

“Anybody that was out here, they need to speak up,” he said. “We need to be able to resolve this. We need some leads right now.”

 

