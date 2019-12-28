Mogadishu checkpoint blast kills at least 61
Reuters
Published: 28 Dec 2019 02:00 PM BdST Updated: 28 Dec 2019 03:31 PM BdST
An explosion at a busy checkpoint in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Saturday killed at least 61 people and wounded dozens, an ambulance service official said, the latest in a string of deadly attacks.
Rescuers carried dead bodies past the twisted wreckage of a vehicle and minibus taxis smeared with blood.
"So far, we've carried 61 dead people and 51 others injured. There are more casualties and the death toll is sure to rise," Abdikadir Abdirahman Haji Aden, founder of Aamin ambulances, told Reuters.
A woman reacts as her injured child is assisted at the Madina hospital following a car bomb explosion at a checkpoint in Mogadishu, Somalia Dec 28, 2019. REUTERS
The Horn of Africa country has been riven by conflict since 1991, when clan warlords overthrew dictator Siad Barre and then turned on each other.
After the sound of a huge blast at the Ex-Control checkpoint, 55-year-old Sabdow Ali, who lives nearby, said he left his house and counted at least 13 people dead.
A Somali woman reacts at the scene of a car bomb explosion at a checkpoint in Mogadishu, Somalia Dec 28, 2019. REUTERS
The injured were transported to Medina Hospital, where a Reuters witness saw dozens arriving by ambulance from the scene.
Speaking to reporters at the blast site, Mogadishu Mayor Omar Muhamoud said the government confirmed at least 90 civilians, mostly students, had been injured in the explosion.
The police were not reachable for comment on casualty numbers.
