2019: The year in pictures

2019 was another year of disruption for great swaths of a globe ravaged by popular anger, pollution, extreme weather and the reactions to them. Britain’s convulsions over Brexit and it was also the year the protests over climate change really made their mark on the political mainstream and many more events. Let’s see what photos can tell us about a year of disruption and upheaval.
Year started with Fireworks. It was a pyrotechnic show to ring in 2019 in the coastal city of Vina del Mar, Chile. (Reuters) January 1. Reuters
The US Congress this year makes history with the number of women. Ayanna Pressley (D, Mass.), Ilhan Omar (D, Minn.), RashidaTlaib (D, Mich.) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D, N.Y.) on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., July 15, 2019. (Erin Scott/Reuters)
A cargo plane crashed while landing at the Fath airport near Karaj, Iran. The crash killed 15 people on board, according to Iranian state media. 14 January 2019. Reuters
US President Donald Trump stands in front of fast food for the 2018 College Football Playoff National Champion Clemson Tigers in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, US, January 14, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
People are evacuated by a member of security forces at the scene where explosions and gunshots were heard at the Dusit hotel compound, in Nairobi, Kenya January 15, 2019. REUTERS/Baz Ratner/
Fatima Ibrahim Hadi, 12, who is malnourished and weighs just 10kg, sits on a bed at a clinic in Aslam, in the northwestern province of Hajjah, Yemen, February 17, 2019. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Ethiopian police officers walk past the debris of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash, near the town of Bishoftu, near Addis Ababa, Ethiopia March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern leaves after the Friday prayers at Hagley Park outside Al-Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand March 22, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva/
Three Boeing 737 MAX airplanes are parked on the tarmac at the Boeing Factory in Renton, Washington. Many countries, including the United States, grounded the 737 MAXs following two fatal crashes in a little more than five months. Lindsey Wasson/Reuters
The first ever photo a black hole, taken using a global network of telescopes, conducted by the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) project, to gain insight into celestial objects with gravitational fields so strong no matter or light can escape, is shown in this handout photo released April 10, 2019. Photo: Event Horizon Telescope (EHT)/National Science Foundation/Handout via REUTERS
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange arrives at the Westminster Magistrates Court, after he was arrested in London, Britain April 11, 2019. REUTERS
Smoke billows as fire engulfs the spire of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France April 15, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier.
Security officials stand next to the dead bodies after a bomb blast inside a church in Negombo, Sri Lanka April 21, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer.
Japan's Emperor Naruhito, flanked by Crown Prince Akishino, attends a ritual called Kenji-to-Shokei-no-gi, a ceremony for inheriting the imperial regalia and seals, at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan on May 1, 2019Kyodo / Reuters
A Venezuelan migrant woman enters a camp run by the UN refugee agency UNHCR in Maicao, Colombia May 7, 2019. Picture taken May 7, 2019.REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez.
Reuters reporters Wa Lone and KyawSoeOo gesture as they walk to Insein prison gate after being freed, after receiving a presidential pardon in Yangon, Myanmar, May 7, 2019. REUTERS/Ann Wang.
Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, holding their son Archie, meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu (not pictured) at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town, South Africa, September 25, 2019. REUTERS.
British Prime Minister Theresa May tears up as she announces her resignation in London. May said she deeply regretted not being able to deliver Brexit, the issue that brought her to power in 2016 and consumed her premiership. Toby Melville/Reuters
Anti-government protesters protect themselves with umbrellas among tear gas during a demonstration near Central Government Complex in Hong Kong, China, September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva/
The bodies of Salvadoran migrants Oscar Alberto Martinez Ramirez and his daughter Valeria, lie in the Rio Bravo river in Matamoros, Tamaulipas state, Mexico, June 24, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer
US President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea, June 30, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/
2020 democratic presidential candidates participate in the second night of the first 2020 democratic presidential debate at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, June 27, 2019.Mike Segar/Reuters
July 2: People view the total solar eclipse in La Paz, Bolivia, 2019. Photo: Reuters
US Marines salute transfer cases at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii. The recently recovered remains were thought to be unidentified service members lost in the Battle of Tarawa during World War II. Sgt. Jacqueline Clifford/US Marine Corps/Reuters
Guatemalan migrant Ledy Perez embraces her son Anthony while praying to ask a member of the Mexican National Guard to let them cross into the United States, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, July 22, 2019. REUTERS.
Antonio Basco cries next to the coffin of his wife, Margie Reckard, during her wake in El Paso, Texas. Reckard was among those killed when a gunman opened fire at a Walmart in El Paso earlier that month. Basco initially thought no one would show up for his wife's visitation service. The couple had no relatives in the area. But hundreds of people who didn't even know them came to the service to pay their respects. Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters
This aerial photo shows part of the burned Amazon rainforest in Brazil's Mato Grosso state. Every year, farmers in the Amazon clear out areas so their cattle can graze. But this year's fires were way up over last year, and that has raised concern about what it means for the health of the planet. MarizildaCruppe/Amnesty International/Reuters
A destroyed house is seen in the wake of Hurricane Dorian in Marsh Harbour, Great Abaco, Bahamas, September 8, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/
Grace Mugabe sits below a portrait of her late husband, former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, at her residence in Harare, Zimbabwe. Mugabe, who died at the age of 95, held office for over three decades before being deposed in a coup in 2017. Philimon Bulawayo/Reuters
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg watches US President Donald Trump as he enters the United Nations to speak with reporters. Thunberg, 16, didn't mince words as she spoke to world leaders during the UN Climate Action Summit. She accused them of not doing enough to mitigate climate change: "For more than 30 years, the science has been crystal clear. How dare you continue to look away?" Trump later mocked Thunberg on Twitter. Andrew Hofstetter/Reuters
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meets with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. A day earlier, the White House released a transcript of a conversation that Trump and Zelensky had in July. According to the transcript, Trump repeatedly pushed for Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden, a former vice president and potential 2020 political rival. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that, she would be opening a formal impeachment inquiry on Trump. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters
Trump at Michigan rally: ‘It doesn’t really feel like we’re being impeached’-19 December. REUTERS
Women watching a soccer match in Tehran, Iran. A ban on women attending sports stadiums was put in place in Iran shortly after the 1979 Islamic Revolution. But following pressure from human rights groups and soccer's governing body FIFA, Iran agreed to permit women to watch a World Cup qualifier between Iran's national team and Cambodia. REUTERS. 4 October 2019.
October 18: Astronauts Christina Koch (L) and Jessica Meir pose for their official NASA portraits in undated photos. — Reuters file photo. They floated out of the ISS October 18, to successfully replace a failed power control unit.
Turkey-backed Syrian rebel fighters gather as a military vehicle advances near the border town of Tal Abyad, Syria October 24, 2019. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A masked Kashmiri man with his head covered with barbed wire attends a protest after Friday prayers during restrictions following the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the Indian government, in Srinagar, October 11, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Ismail.
People in Najaf, Iraq, watch a news program reporting about the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Alaa al-Marjani/Reuters
Bolivia's President and current presidential candidate for the Movement for Socialism (MAS) party Evo Morales offers fruit to residents on a street in Shinahota in the Chapare region, Bolivia October 19, 2019. REUTERS/UesleiMarcelino.
Italian firefighters work at the site of a collapsed building in the town of Durres, following Tuesday's powerful earthquake that shook Albania, 2019. REUTERS/FlorionGoga
A bushfire rages near the rural town of Canungra in the Scenic Rim region of South East Queensland, Australia, , 2019. Regi Varghese/AAP/via REUTERS
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a lawmakers meeting to elect a speaker, in London, Britain December 17, 2019. ©UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS
Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi speaks on the hearings in a case filed by Gambia against Myanmar alleging genocide against the minority Muslim Rohingya population, at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, Netherlands Dec 10, 2019. Reuters
Demonstrators throw stones towards police during a protest against a new citizenship law, in Mangaluru, India, December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer
Buildings damaged during Cyclone Kenneth are seen from the air in a village north of Pemba, Mozambique, May 1, 2019. Reuters
First lady Melania Trump kisses Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau next to U.S. President Donald Trump during the family photo with invited guests at the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 25, 2019. Reuters
A rainbow is seen as demonstrators protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 24, 2019. Reuters
Fireworks explode over Tiananmen Square as performers take part in the evening gala marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, China October 1, 2019. Reuters
A riot police officer runs towards separatist demonstrators during clashes after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain, October 15, 2019. Reuters
People run after collecting food aid from a South African National Defence Force (SANDF) helicopter in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai in Nhamatanda village, near Beira, Mozambique, March 26, 2019. Reuters
A demonstrator fires a homemade weapon during a protest against Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno's austerity measures in Quito, Ecuador October 12, 2019. Reuters
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves towards his supporters during a roadshow in Varanasi, India, April 25, 2019. Reuters
