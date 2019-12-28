2019: The year in pictures

Antonio Basco cries next to the coffin of his wife, Margie Reckard, during her wake in El Paso, Texas. Reckard was among those killed when a gunman opened fire at a Walmart in El Paso earlier that month. Basco initially thought no one would show up for his wife's visitation service. The couple had no relatives in the area. But hundreds of people who didn't even know them came to the service to pay their respects. Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters