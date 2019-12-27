Home > World

Passenger plane crashes in Kazakhstan killing at least seven

  >>  Reuters

Published: 27 Dec 2019 09:33 AM BdST Updated: 27 Dec 2019 09:43 AM BdST

A plane with 95 passengers and five crew members on board crashed near the city of Almaty in Kazakhstan on Friday, killing at least seven people, aviation authorities in the Central Asian nation said.

The plane was heading for the capital, Nur-Sultan, and "lost altitude during takeoff and broke through a concrete fence" before hitting a small building, Kazakhstan's Civil Aviation Committee said in a statement.

"At the moment, the death toll is 7 people."

The committee and Almaty airport said emergency services were working at the site to get survivors out.

 

More to follow

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Plane with 100 on board crashes in Kazakhstan

A man walks past charred motorbikes after a police post was set on fire by demonstrators during a protest against a new citizenship law, in Lucknow, India. REUTERS

India threatens to confiscate property over protests

Ring of fire in the sky

Iran curbs internet before possible new protests

Israeli PM challenged for party leadership

Japan executes first foreigner in years

Fallen trees are seen after Typhoon Phanfone swept through Tanauan, Leyte, in the Philippines December 25, 2019, in this photo obtained from social media. Paul Cinco/via REUTERS

Christmas typhoon kills 13 in Philippines

Gaza rocket sends Netanyahu to shelter

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.