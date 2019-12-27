Passenger plane crashes in Kazakhstan killing at least seven

The plane was heading for the capital, Nur-Sultan, and "lost altitude during takeoff and broke through a concrete fence" before hitting a small building, Kazakhstan's Civil Aviation Committee said in a statement.

"At the moment, the death toll is 7 people."

The committee and Almaty airport said emergency services were working at the site to get survivors out.

WATCH: Footage from the scene after Bek Air passenger plane carrying 100 people crashes into building in Almaty, Kazakhstan pic.twitter.com/pdGyK2uDCE — BNO News (@BNONews) December 27, 2019

