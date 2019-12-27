Passenger plane crashes in Kazakhstan killing at least seven
Published: 27 Dec 2019 09:33 AM BdST Updated: 27 Dec 2019 09:43 AM BdST
A plane with 95 passengers and five crew members on board crashed near the city of Almaty in Kazakhstan on Friday, killing at least seven people, aviation authorities in the Central Asian nation said.
The plane was heading for the capital, Nur-Sultan, and "lost altitude during takeoff and broke through a concrete fence" before hitting a small building, Kazakhstan's Civil Aviation Committee said in a statement.
"At the moment, the death toll is 7 people."
The committee and Almaty airport said emergency services were working at the site to get survivors out.
WATCH: Footage from the scene after Bek Air passenger plane carrying 100 people crashes into building in Almaty, Kazakhstan pic.twitter.com/pdGyK2uDCE— BNO News (@BNONews) December 27, 2019
