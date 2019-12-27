Norwegian, 71, told to leave India after joining citizenship law protest
>> Reuters
Published: 27 Dec 2019 07:41 PM BdST Updated: 27 Dec 2019 07:42 PM BdST
A Norwegian woman on holiday in India's southern state of Kerala has been told to leave the country after she joined a protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new citizenship law, authorities said on Friday.
At least 25 people have been killed in protests across the country since the law, seen by critics as discriminatory towards Muslims, was adopted on Dec 11.
A German exchange student was told to leave the country this week after taking part in two rallies against the law.
"The Norwegian lady has participated in a protest in violation of her visa condition," said Anoop Krishna, the Foreigners' Regional Registration Officer at Kochi airport.
"She has been asked to leave the country as early as possible. The tourist visa on which she visited the country does not allow participation in any protests."
The tourist, Janne-Mette Johansson, 71, declined to comment to Reuters.
There was no immediate response to a request for comment from India's Ministry of Home Affairs and the Norwegian Embassy in New Delhi.
Johansson posted on her Facebook page about a Dec 23 protest in Kochi.
"No riots, just people determined ... lifting up their voices, saying what has to be said," she wrote alongside pictures of the march, including one of her brandishing a sign.
Johansson told the Times of India said she had first asked police if she could take part. "I was given a verbal assurance that I could," she told the newspaper.
Opposition politicians decried the two expulsions.
"India's image as a tolerant democracy is taking a hit internationally due to the knee jerk reactions of PM #Modi & @AmitShah!" tweeted Shama Mohamed, a Congress party spokeswoman, in reference to the prime minister and home minister.
The new law makes it easier for minorities from India's Muslim-majority neighbours - Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan - who settled in India before 2015 to get citizenship.
Critics say the exclusion of Muslims is discriminatory and that the award of citizenship based on religion violates India's secular constitution.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Death toll reaches 28 as Philippines recovers from Christmas typhoon
- With US help no longer assured, Saudis try a new strategy: Talks
- Plane with 100 on board crashes in Kazakhstan
- Netanyahu faces party leadership challenge ahead of March election
- Iran curbs internet before possible new protests: reports
- Indian state demands damages, threatens to confiscate property over protests
- Gaza rocket sends Netanyahu to shelter during campaign rally: TV
- Japan executes first foreigner in years, a Chinese man who killed a family
- Ring of fire in the sky
- Singapore police probe Indian for alleged Modi citizenship law protest
Most Read
- Awami League announces full committee, Waseqa named finance secretary
- Girl, 7, found dead under tenant’s bed in Dhaka’s Bhatara
- AL MP Nadwi ‘admits’ to taking control of polling stations in Chattogram city polls
- BCL activist starts case against DUCSU VP Nur and his associates
- Plane crashes after takeoff in Kazakhstan, 12 dead, dozens injured
- Bangladesh uncertain about playing T20s, Tests in Pakistan
- Govt publishes list of 18,147 for appointment as primary school teacher
- Indian state demands damages, threatens to confiscate property over protests
- Madrasa boy dies allegedly after rape in Faridpur
- Ripon, Tabith, Ishraque gun for BNP nomination to run for Dhaka mayor