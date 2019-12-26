Seven dead as migrants' boat sinks in Turkey's Lake Van
>> Reuters
Published: 26 Dec 2019 01:03 PM BdST Updated: 26 Dec 2019 01:03 PM BdST
Seven people died and 64 were rescued when a boat carrying migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan sank on Thursday in eastern Turkey's Lake Van, the governor's office in Bitlis province said.
The boat sank after capsizing as it approached Adilcevaz district in Bitlis, which is on the northern shores of Lake Van, the office said in a statement. The accident happened at around 3am (0000 GMT).
The lake is near the border with Iran, from where migrants regularly cross into Turkey, heading west towards Europe. It was not clear why the migrants were on the boat in Lake Van, which is completely within Turkey's borders.
Five people were found dead at the scene and two died at hospital, while the 64 people rescued were taken to nearby hospitals and shelters, the governor's office said.
It said gendarmerie forces, emergency response teams and police divers were conducting search operations.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- 'It doesn't matter if it's Christmas' - Hong Kong pro-democracy activists keep up protests
- 27 local peace activists abducted in western Afghanistan
- Pope defends migrants, calls for peace in Christmas message
- Japan ruling party lawmaker arrested on casino bribery suspicion
- Military jet crashes in northwest Iran, killing two pilots
- Modi unveils plan to tackle water shortages in India's heartland states
- Santa hats and tear gas: Hong Kong protests flare again
- Fire in Chilean city of Valparaíso destroys dozens of houses
- Thirty-five civilians killed in Burkina Faso after army repels militant attack
- Colorado bank robber throws cash in air, shouting ‘Merry Christmas’
Most Read
- Govt publishes list of 18,147 for appointment as primary school teacher
- Madrasa boy dies allegedly after rape in Faridpur
- Biman’s new Dreamliner lands in Dhaka
- Bangladesh insist on neutral venue for Pakistan Tests
- Mercury plummets to 6.2 degrees Celsius in Tetulia amid cold wave
- Blindspot to backlash: India’s Modi and party misread the mood
- Police arrest mosque imam for sexually abusing boy in Dhaka
- Modi unveils plan to tackle water shortages in India's heartland states
- Another cold snap after mild rains forecast for Bangladesh
- Director urges Bollywood stars to break silence over citizenship law, violence