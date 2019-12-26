Home > World

Ring of fire in the sky

  News Desk  bdnews24.com

Published: 26 Dec 2019 02:44 PM BdST Updated: 26 Dec 2019 02:54 PM BdST

People across Asia witnessed an annular solar eclipse, a rare celestial spectacle in which the moon covers the centre of the Sun. The eclipse, when viewed from Earth, leaves a pronounced ring of light which is often referred to as the ‘ring of fire’. The last eclipse of the decade occurred on Thursday.
  • An annular solar eclipse is observed in Siak, Riau province, Indonesia, December 26, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

  • An annular solar eclipse -- the last of the decade -- is observed in Dhaka's Hatirjheel. bdnews24.com

  • The National Museum of Science and Technology sets up an observation camp for an annular solar eclipse at Dhaka's Agargaon. bdnews24.com

  • Annular solar eclipse occurs over the skies of Cheruvathur town in the southern state of Kerala, India, December 26, 2019. REUTERS/Sivaram V

  • Annular solar eclipse occurs over the skies of Cheruvathur town in the southern state of Kerala, India, December 26, 2019. REUTERS/Sivaram V

  • The moon passes between the sun and the earth during an annular solar eclipse over the skies of Cheruvathur town in the southern state of Kerala, India, December 26, 2019. REUTERS/Sivaram V

  • A woman uses solar viewers to watch the solar eclipse in Kolkata, India, December 26, 2019. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

  • Children use solar viewers to watch the solar eclipse in Kolkata, India, December 26, 2019. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

  • Children view an annular solar eclipse in Madinat Zayed in the Al Dhafra region of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, December 26, 2019. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

  • The moon passes between the sun and the earth during an annular solar eclipse in Madinat Zayed in the Al Dhafra region of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, December 26, 2019. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

  • A vendor holds a box of special solar glasses for sale in Siak regency, Riau province, Indonesia, December 25, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

  • A partial solar eclipse occurs over the skies of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, December 26, 2019. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

  • A boy uses a pinhole camera to watch annular solar eclipse in Mumbai, India, December 26, 2019. REUTERS/Hemanshi Kamani

  • Children use solar viewers to watch annular solar eclipse in Ahmedabad, India, December 26, 2019. REUTERS/Amit Dave

  • A combination photo shows the moon passing between the sun and the earth during an annular solar eclipse in Singapore December 26, 2019 in this still image obtained from video. SCIENCE CENTER SINGAPORE /via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

  • People observe a partial solar eclipse at the planetarium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, December 26, 2019. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

  • A man uses solar viewers to watch annular solar eclipse in Cheruvathur town in the southern state of Kerala, India, December 26, 2019. REUTERS/Sivaram V

  • People use solar viewers to watch annular solar eclipse in Cheruvathur town in the southern state of Kerala, India, December 26, 2019. REUTERS/Sivaram V

  • People take photos with their smartphones as they monitor the annular solar eclipse on Jabal Arba (Four Mountains) in Hofuf, in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia, December 26, 2019. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

  • A bird flies during the solar eclipse in Bangkok, Thailand December 26, 2019. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

