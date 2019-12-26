Home > World

Netanyahu faces party leadership challenge ahead of March election

  >>  Reuters

Published: 26 Dec 2019 10:19 PM BdST Updated: 26 Dec 2019 10:19 PM BdST

Israel’s embattled Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faced a fresh challenge to his power on Thursday as his Likud party held leadership primaries in the run-up to a national election, the country’s third in under a year.

Netanyahu, head of Likud for the past 14 years, is widely expected to retain the right-wing party’s leadership.

However, the challenge has added to pressures that have mounted this year on the four-term premier, who is under indictment and fighting for political survival.

In November, Netanyahu was charged for corruption in three criminal cases and he has twice failed to form a government in the wake of two inconclusive national ballots, held in April and September.

Netanyahu’s centrist rival in those elections, Benny Gantz, was also unable to form a coalition government, which has led Israel to political deadlock and an unprecedented third election.

Netanyahu has cast the legal case against him as a political witch-hunt orchestrated by the media and the Israeli left in the hopes of ousting a popular right-wing leader.

Though the troubles of ‘King Bibi’ as he is nicknamed by his fans, do not seem to have dented the loyalty Netanyahu commands among his supporters, some Likud members have said it is time for fresh leadership.

His challenger in the party primaries, Gideon Saar, a former education and interior minister and a popular member of Likud, has said that the party is unlikely to regain power in the March 2 election unless Netanyahu steps aside.

Netanyahu, who has served as prime minister for more than a decade, has dismissed Saar’s challenges, talking up his security credentials and international prowess.

Some 116,048 Likud members are eligible to vote in the party primary, though stormy weather could keep some of them at home. Results are expected by Friday morning.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Police detain a demonstrator during a protest against a new citizenship law, in front of Uttar Pradesh state bhawan (building) in New Delhi, India, Dec 26, 2019. REUTERS

India threatens to confiscate property over protests

Ring of fire in the sky

Iran curbs internet before possible new protests

Japan executes first foreigner in years

Fallen trees are seen after Typhoon Phanfone swept through Tanauan, Leyte, in the Philippines December 25, 2019, in this photo obtained from social media. Paul Cinco/via REUTERS

Christmas typhoon kills 13 in Philippines

Gaza rocket sends Netanyahu to shelter

A girl holds a placard as she attends a protest against a new citizenship law, outside the Jamia Millia Islamia university in New Delhi, India, Dec 25, 2019. REUTERS

Singapore opens probe against Indian national

FILE PHOTO: US Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) speaks with reporters off the Senate floor in Washington, US, May 23, 2019. REUTERS

Republican senator 'disturbed' by McConnell

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.