'It doesn't matter if it's Christmas' - Hong Kong pro-democracy activists keep up protests
>> Reuters
Published: 26 Dec 2019 02:52 AM BdST Updated: 26 Dec 2019 03:07 AM BdST
Hong Kong anti-government protesters marched through Christmas-decorated shopping centres on Wednesday, chanting pro-democracy slogans and forcing one mall to close early, as police fired tear gas to disperse crowds gathering on nearby streets.
The protests have turned more confrontational over the festive season, though earlier in December they had been largely peaceful after pro-democracy candidates overwhelmingly won district council elections.
Despite the embarrassing results, Hong Kong's pro-Beijing leaders have made no new concessions.
"Confrontation is expected, it doesn't matter if it's Christmas," said Chan, a 28-year-old restaurant worker who was part of a crowd which exchanged insults with police outside a shopping centre in the Mong Kok district.
Riot police detain a Hong Kong protester during a Christmas Day rally in Sha Tin shopping mall in Hong Kong, China, December 25, 2019. Reuters
Riot police patrolled several neighbourhoods while tourists and shoppers, many wearing Santa hats or reindeer antlers, strolled past.
There were no major clashes, but with impromptu crowds forming to shout expletives at the unpopular officers, who have been accused of using excessive force, police briefly fired tear gas in Mong Kok, a popular protest area.
Police describe their reaction to the unrest as restrained.
Hundreds of protesters, dressed in black and wearing face masks, descended on shopping malls around the Chinese-ruled city, shouting popular slogans such as "Liberate Hong Kong! Revolution of our times!"
Police arrested several people in a shopping mall in the Sha Tin district after pepper-spraying them. The mall closed early.
CHRISTMAS 'RUINED'
Hong Kong protesters attend a Christmas Day rally in Sha Tin shopping mall in Hong Kong, China, December 25, 2019. Reuters
The city's leader Carrie Lam said in a Facebook post on Wednesday that many Hong Kongers and tourists were disappointed that their "Christmas Eve celebrations have been ruined".
"Such illegal acts have not only dampened the festive mood but also adversely affected local businesses."
The Hospital Authority said 25 people had been injured overnight, including one man who fell from the second to first floor of a shopping mall as he tried to escape the police.
HSBC has become embroiled in a controversy involving a recent police crackdown on a fund-raising platform supporting protesters. HSBC denied any connection between the crackdown and its closure of an account linked to the group, but remains the target of protester rage.
Starbucks has been targeted after the daughter of the founder of Maxim's Caterers, which owns the local franchise, publicly condemned the protesters.
DINNER WITH STRANGERS
Protesters queue for a free Christmas dinner offered by a local restaurant in Hong Kong, China, December 25, 2019. Reuters
They have since evolved into a broader pro-democracy movement, with demonstrators angry at what they perceive as increased meddling by Beijing in the freedoms promised to the former British colony when it returned to Chinese rule in 1997.
China denies interfering, saying it is committed to the "one country, two systems" formula put in place at that time and blaming foreign forces for fomenting unrest.
While protesters have repeatedly vandalised businesses they believed to have ties with pro-Beijing figures, they deliberately supported those which have offered them shelter from tear gas or free water during hot summer marches.
One eatery in the Tsim Sha Tsui tourist area organised a Christmas dinner for protesters, with hundreds queuing outside for a free plate of noodles or fried chicken.
"It’s my first time going to a buffet with strangers, but we share the same goals ... so it feels like a meaningful way to spend Christmas," said private tutor Kenny, 46, who was eating outside the diner.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- 27 local peace activists abducted in western Afghanistan
- Pope defends migrants, calls for peace in Christmas message
- Japan ruling party lawmaker arrested on casino bribery suspicion
- Military jet crashes in northwest Iran, killing two pilots
- Modi unveils plan to tackle water shortages in India's heartland states
- Santa hats and tear gas: Hong Kong protests flare again
- Fire in Chilean city of Valparaíso destroys dozens of houses
- Thirty-five civilians killed in Burkina Faso after army repels militant attack
- Colorado bank robber throws cash in air, shouting ‘Merry Christmas’
- British father, two children drown in Spanish pool on Christmas eve
Most Read
- Govt publishes list of 18,147 for appointment as primary school teacher
- Biman’s new Dreamliner lands in Dhaka
- Director urges Bollywood stars to break silence over citizenship law, violence
- Another cold snap after mild rains forecast for Bangladesh
- Bangladesh Bank caps manufacturing sector lending rates at 9 percent
- As protests flare in India, Modi plays a new position: defence
- Madrasa boy dies allegedly after rape in Faridpur
- Mercury plummets to 6.2 degrees Celsius in Tetulia amid cold wave
- DUCSU VP Nur accuses BCL leaders Sonjit, Saddam of leading attacks
- Bangladesh insist on neutral venue for Pakistan Tests