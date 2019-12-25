Trump says he and Xi will sign China trade deal
>> Reuters
Published: 25 Dec 2019 11:30 AM BdST Updated: 25 Dec 2019 11:30 AM BdST
US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he and Chinese President Xi Jinping will have a signing ceremony to sign the first phase of the US-China trade deal agreed to this month.
“We will be having a signing ceremony, yes,” Trump told reporters. “We will ultimately, yes, when we get together. And we’ll be having a quicker signing because we want to get it done. The deal is done, it’s just being translated right now.”
United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Dec 13 that representatives from both countries would sign the Phase 1 trade deal agreement in the first week of January.
Beijing has not yet confirmed specific components of the deal that were released by US officials. A spokesman for China’s Commerce Ministry said last week the details would be made public after the official signing.
