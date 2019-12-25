Home > World

Trump says he and Xi will sign China trade deal

Published: 25 Dec 2019 11:30 AM BdST Updated: 25 Dec 2019 11:30 AM BdST

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he and Chinese President Xi Jinping will have a signing ceremony to sign the first phase of the US-China trade deal agreed to this month.

“We will be having a signing ceremony, yes,” Trump told reporters. “We will ultimately, yes, when we get together. And we’ll be having a quicker signing because we want to get it done. The deal is done, it’s just being translated right now.”

United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Dec 13 that representatives from both countries would sign the Phase 1 trade deal agreement in the first week of January.

Beijing has not yet confirmed specific components of the deal that were released by US officials. A spokesman for China’s Commerce Ministry said last week the details would be made public after the official signing.

US President Donald Trump speaks to the media after participating in a video teleconference with members of the US military at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, US, Dec 24, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Police outside a mosque in Varanasi, India on Sunday, Dec 22, 2019, where protests against a contentious citizenship law recently turned violent. The New York Times

Donald Tusk, then president of the European Council, addresses the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York on Sept 26, 2019. The New York Times

Detained Chinese men cover their faces as they walk into a police station in Kathmandu, Nepal Dec 24, 2019. REUTERS

