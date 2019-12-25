Santa hats and tear gas: Hong Kong protests flare again

The protesters — some wearing Santa hats and reindeer antlers, The Associated Press reported — took to the streets after a period of relative calm in the city.

Protesters clash with riot police officers in the tourist district of Tsim She Tsui in Hong Kong on Tuesday evening, Dec 24, 2019. The New York Times

On Tuesday, thousands of protesters flooded the Tsim Sha Tsui shopping district and clashed with the police, who launched tear gas and were reported to have fired rubber bullets.

The police said some protesters had built barricades, dug up bricks, vandalized stores and thrown fire bombs, AP reported.

One clash took place outside one of Hong Kong’s most expensive hotels, the Peninsula. Other protests were staged in malls. Video showed a protester leaping from a balcony at one mall after clashing with the police. They said he was being treated for injuries at a hospital.

Protesters clash with riot police at a shopping mall in the Tsim She Tsui area of Hong Kong on Tuesday, Dec 24, 2019. The New York Times

For six months, protesters have staged regular demonstrations, some violent, against the central government in Beijing and its efforts to exert control over the semi-autonomous territory.

“We would like to tell the government that we are not giving up,” one man told AP.

