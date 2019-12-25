Home > World

Military jet crashes in northwest Iran, killing two pilots

25 Dec 2019

An Iranian MiG fighter jet crashed in the northwest of the country on Wednesday, killing both pilots, the semi-official ILNA news agency reported.

A helicopter from the Red Crescent has been dispatched to the crash site near Sabalan mountain, according to ILNA.

No further details were immediately available.

