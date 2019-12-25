Military jet crashes in northwest Iran, killing two pilots
Published: 25 Dec 2019 03:55 PM BdST Updated: 25 Dec 2019 03:55 PM BdST
An Iranian MiG fighter jet crashed in the northwest of the country on Wednesday, killing both pilots, the semi-official ILNA news agency reported.
A helicopter from the Red Crescent has been dispatched to the crash site near Sabalan mountain, according to ILNA.
No further details were immediately available.
