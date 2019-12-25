Home > World

Fire in Chilean city of Valparaíso destroys dozens of houses

  >>  Reuters

Published: 25 Dec 2019 12:24 PM BdST Updated: 25 Dec 2019 12:24 PM BdST

A fire in a poor neighbourhood of the coastal Chilean city of Valparaíso destroyed dozens of houses on Tuesday and firefighters struggled to control the blaze, authorities said.

Inhabitants fled their homes in the middle of Christmas Eve festivities, some losing all their belongings and even pets, a Reuters witness said.
 
"The entire Valparaíso Fire Department with support from neighbouring units is deployed. The fire has consumed about 50 homes," firefighters said on Twitter. Two nearby neighbourhoods were being evacuated, they said.
 
The blaze, fed by high Southern Hemisphere summer temperatures and strong winds, started in a forested area and spread to the city, firefighters said.
 
Valparaiso, known for its colourful wood-frame houses, is popular among tourists in the South American country.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Don't let Church failings distance you from God: Pope

US President Donald Trump speaks to the media after participating in a video teleconference with members of the US military at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, US, Dec 24, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

US ready to handle N Korea 'Christmas gift': Trump

Police outside a mosque in Varanasi, India on Sunday, Dec 22, 2019, where protests against a contentious citizenship law recently turned violent. The New York Times

Modi losing ground as protests flare

India approves funds for population survey amid protests

Donald Tusk, then president of the European Council, addresses the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York on Sept 26, 2019. The New York Times

What should Europe do about Orban?

India beefs up security amid outrage

Detained Chinese men cover their faces as they walk into a police station in Kathmandu, Nepal Dec 24, 2019. REUTERS

Nepal detains 122 Chinese nationals

HK 'silent night' protests planned for Christmas Eve

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.