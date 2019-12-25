Fire in Chilean city of Valparaíso destroys dozens of houses
>> Reuters
Published: 25 Dec 2019 12:24 PM BdST Updated: 25 Dec 2019 12:24 PM BdST
A fire in a poor neighbourhood of the coastal Chilean city of Valparaíso destroyed dozens of houses on Tuesday and firefighters struggled to control the blaze, authorities said.
Inhabitants fled their homes in the middle of Christmas Eve festivities, some losing all their belongings and even pets, a Reuters witness said.
"The entire Valparaíso Fire Department with support from neighbouring units is deployed. The fire has consumed about 50 homes," firefighters said on Twitter. Two nearby neighbourhoods were being evacuated, they said.
The blaze, fed by high Southern Hemisphere summer temperatures and strong winds, started in a forested area and spread to the city, firefighters said.
Valparaiso, known for its colourful wood-frame houses, is popular among tourists in the South American country.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Santa hats and tear gas: Hong Kong protests flare again
- Fire in Chilean city of Valparaíso destroys dozens of houses
- Thirty-five civilians killed in Burkina Faso after army repels militant attack
- Colorado bank robber throws cash in air, shouting ‘Merry Christmas’
- British father, two children drown in Spanish pool on Christmas eve
- Michael Bloomberg says his White House campaign unknowingly used prison labour
- Trump says he and Xi will sign China trade deal
- US ready to deal with any North Korean 'Christmas gift': Trump
- As protests flare in India, Modi plays a new position: defence
- Don't let Church failings distance you from God, Pope says on Christmas Eve
Most Read
- Govt publishes list of 18,147 for appointment as primary school teacher
- Director urges Bollywood stars to break silence over citizenship law, violence
- DUCSU VP Nur accuses BCL leaders Sonjit, Saddam of leading attacks
- Bangladesh Bank caps manufacturing sector lending rates at 9 percent
- Biryani, bankers and burqas: Inside a sit-in protest on an Indian highway
- PEC, JSC results to be published on Dec 31
- Another cold snap after mild rains forecast for Bangladesh
- German exchange student says he's told to leave India after joining protests
- Ireland consider hosting T20 series against Bangladesh in England
- Three Muktijuddho Mancha leaders remanded over attacks on DUCSU VP Nur