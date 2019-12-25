British father, two children drown in Spanish pool on Christmas eve
Published: 25 Dec 2019 11:59 AM BdST Updated: 25 Dec 2019 11:59 AM BdST
Three members of the same British family - the father and two children - were found dead on Tuesday in a swimming pool of a Costa del Sol resort in southern Spain where they were staying, local authorities said.
The Andalusia regional government said on Twitter police arrived at the scene in Mijas, near Malaga, in early afternoon after receiving a telephone call and found the bodies of a 53-year-old man, a nine-year-old and a 16-year-old floating in the pool.
"The officers discovered that the three ... had died and nothing could be done to save them," it said, adding that police were investigating the drownings, and psychologists were sent to the scene to help family members of the deceased.
Local media cited witnesses as saying the father and the 16-year-old son had jumped in the water to save the daughter who was drowning, but all ended up dead.
