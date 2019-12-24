Home > World

US military tracking Santa - and any 'Christmas gift' from North Korea

  >>  Reuters

Published: 24 Dec 2019 09:49 AM BdST Updated: 24 Dec 2019 09:49 AM BdST

While the North American Aerospace Defensc Command stays alert for any signs of a North Korea missile launch – what officials in Pyongyang have described as a "Christmas gift" – it is also tracking the legendary figure who delivers presents to children across the world, the command said on Monday.

Based in Colorado Springs, Colorado, NORAD is a combined US and Canadian military command whose mission is to issue aerospace and maritime warnings and controls across North America.

For more than six decades, it has also offered real-time animated tracking of Santa Claus, also known as Kris Kringle, as his reindeer-powered sleigh traverses the globe delivering Yuletide gifts to children.

“As NORAD conducts its primary mission of defending North America from threats, we’re proud to continue our tradition of tracking Santa’s journey around the world,” NORAD said in a statement.

NORAD’s Santa tracking website www.noradsanta.org gets nearly 15 million unique visitors from more than 200 countries and territories across the globe, the agency said.

NORAD in recent years has been tracking North Korean long-range missile tests. Pyongyang warned Washington earlier this month of a possible “Christmas gift”. That came after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gave the United States until the end of the year to propose new concessions in talks over his country’s nuclear arsenal and reducing tensions between the two long-time adversaries.

NORAD’s Santa-tracking tradition started in 1955 when a Colorado Springs department store misprinted the phone number to the North Pole in a newspaper advertisement, according to its website.

The first call came from a little girl and went to US Air Force Colonel Harry Shoup, director of what was then known as the Continental Air Defence Command.

The colonel assured the girl that Santa was on en route, and when more children called the command centre, the military added a new task to its defence mission.

Renamed NORAD three years later as a combined Canadian and US agency, the Santa mission has continued uninterrupted ever since. Santa watchers can now track his whereabouts through NORAD’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube accounts.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Sen Chuck Schumer, the Senate minority leader, speaks to reporters at the Capitol on Thursday, Dec 19, 2019. The New York Times

Dems demand more emails, documents in impeachment trial

Britain's Queen Elizabeth poses, after recording her annual Christmas Day message in Windsor Castle, in Berkshire, Britain, in this undated pool picture released on December 24, 2019. REUTERS

Queen stresses reconciliation after brusing Brexit year

A vigil is held at Saudi Embassy for Journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Reuters

Questions linger over death sentences in Khashoggi killing

NORAD tracks Santa as he starts his journey as shown in this handout photo provided by North American Aerospace Defence Command Santa Tracker, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, December 24, 2014. REUTERS

US tracking any 'Christmas gift' from N Korea

FILE PHOTO: The Committee to Protect Journalists and other press freedom activists hold a candlelight vigil in front of the Saudi Embassy in Washington DC to mark the anniversary of the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. REUTERS

5 sentenced to death over Khashoggi's murder

FILE PHOTO: Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg testifies before the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee during a hearing on the grounded 737 MAX in the wake of deadly crashes, on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, October 30, 2019. Reuters

Boeing fires CEO

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the National Cemetery in Seoul, South Korea, Feb 22, 2019. REUTERS/FILE

Modi contradicts key aide over citizenship register

Lloyd Richardson, the tech director of Canada’s child protection hotline, at the Canadian Centre for Child Protection in Winnipeg, Canada, Aug 6, 2019.

Child sex abuse websites closed

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.