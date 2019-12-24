Home > World

Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, leaves hospital

   

Published: 24 Dec 2019 03:36 PM BdST Updated: 24 Dec 2019 03:36 PM BdST

Britain's Prince Philip, the 98-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, left a London hospital on Tuesday where he had been receiving treatment since Friday and was expected to join other members of the royal family for their Christmas celebrations.

Philip, whose official title is the Duke of Edinburgh, walked out of the King Edward VII Hospital and shook hands with a nurse before getting in the front passenger seat of a Range Rover car and being driven away.

He was expected to join other senior members of the royal family who are gathering at the Sandringham estate in eastern England.

Philip had been taken to hospital as a precautionary measure for treatment for a pre-existing condition, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.

Prince Charles said on Monday that his father was "all right", raising expectations Philip would be discharged from hospital in time for Christmas.

