Home > World

US service member killed in Afghanistan

  >>  Reuters

Published: 23 Dec 2019 11:26 AM BdST Updated: 23 Dec 2019 11:26 AM BdST

A US service member was killed in action in Afghanistan on Monday, the US military said in a statement.

It gave no further details and withheld the name of the service member until the next of kin were informed.

More than a dozen foreign force members have been killed in Afghanistan in 2019.

No militant group immediately claimed responsibility for any attack on US forces.

About 20,000 foreign troops, most of them American, are in Afghanistan as part of a US-led NATO mission to train, assist and advise Afghan forces. Some US forces carry out counter-terrorism operations against Islamist militant groups.

The United States has been in negotiations with Taliban militants over the past year on a deal under which the United States could withdraw its forces from its longest war in exchange for Taliban security guarantees.

This month, US negotiators said they would take a break from the talks after the insurgents launched a suicide attack on a large US base.

The Taliban control more territory than at any point since they were ousted from power in 2001.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

US President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, US December 21, 2019. Reuters

Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment witnesses

BBC could limit journalists’ use of Twitter

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomes US President Donald Trump at the NATO leaders summit in Watford, Britain Dec 4, 2019. REUTERS

Trump invites Johnson to White House in new year

Nora with her son, at a shelter in Reynosa, Mexico on Dec 4, 2019. Nora was kidnapped and raped in front of her 3-year-old son in Mexico. The New York Times

A father’s nightmare on the border

Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani speaks as the wife of Japanese doctor Tetsu Nakamura listens during a tribute ceremony in Kabul, Afghanistan Dec 7, 2019.REUTERS

Afghanistan's Ghani wins presidential vote

People are pictured on the scene of a collision between a passenger bus and a trailer truck early on Saturday in Gualan, near Guatemala's Atlantic coast, Guatemala, Dec 21, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

20 die in Guatemala bus crash

FILE PHOTO: People walk near rubble of damaged buildings in the city of Idlib, Syria May 27, 2019. REUTERS

25,000 people fled Syria's Idlib to Turkey

Seven die in Somalia hotel attack

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.