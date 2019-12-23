Home > World

Saudi sentences five to death, three to jail in Khashoggi case

  >>  Reuters

Published: 23 Dec 2019 03:58 PM BdST Updated: 23 Dec 2019 04:10 PM BdST

Previous Next
Saudi Arabia's public prosecutor said on Monday five people had been sentenced to death and three more to jail terms totalling 24 years over the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul in October last year.

Khashoggi was a US resident and critic of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom's de facto ruler. He was last seen at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct 2, 2018, where he was to receive papers ahead of his wedding. His body was reportedly dismembered and removed from the building, and his remains have not been found.

FILE PHOTO: The Committee to Protect Journalists and other press freedom activists hold a candlelight vigil in front of the Saudi Embassy in Washington DC to mark the anniversary of the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul, Oct 2, 2019. REUTERS

FILE PHOTO: The Committee to Protect Journalists and other press freedom activists hold a candlelight vigil in front of the Saudi Embassy in Washington DC to mark the anniversary of the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul, Oct 2, 2019. REUTERS

The killing caused a global uproar, tarnishing the crown prince's image. The CIA and some Western governments have said they believe Prince Mohammed ordered the killing, but Saudi officials say he had no role. Eleven Saudi suspects were put on trial over his death in secretive proceedings in Riyadh.

Saudi Public Prosecutor Shalaan al-Shalaan, reading out the preliminary verdict in the trial, also said Saud al-Qahtani, a former high-profile Saudi royal adviser, had been investigated but was not charged and was released.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Lloyd Richardson, the tech director of Canada’s child protection hotline, at the Canadian Centre for Child Protection in Winnipeg, Canada, Aug 6, 2019.

Child sex abuse websites closed

US President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, US December 21, 2019. Reuters

Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment witnesses

13 wounded at Chicago party shooting

How Bloomberg won first race as underdog

Representational image. Reuters

US service member dies in Afghanistan

FILE PHOTO: Flowers are seen at a memorial at the harbour in Whakatane, following the White Island volcano eruption in New Zealand, Dec 11, 2019. REUTERS

Death toll rises to 17 in NZ volcano eruption

BBC could limit journalists’ use of Twitter

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomes US President Donald Trump at the NATO leaders summit in Watford, Britain Dec 4, 2019. REUTERS

Trump invites Johnson to White House in new year

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.