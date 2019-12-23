Saudi sentences five to death, three to jail in Khashoggi case
>> Reuters
Published: 23 Dec 2019 03:58 PM BdST Updated: 23 Dec 2019 04:10 PM BdST
Saudi Arabia's public prosecutor said on Monday five people had been sentenced to death and three more to jail terms totalling 24 years over the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul in October last year.
Khashoggi was a US resident and critic of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom's de facto ruler. He was last seen at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct 2, 2018, where he was to receive papers ahead of his wedding. His body was reportedly dismembered and removed from the building, and his remains have not been found.
FILE PHOTO: The Committee to Protect Journalists and other press freedom activists hold a candlelight vigil in front of the Saudi Embassy in Washington DC to mark the anniversary of the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul, Oct 2, 2019. REUTERS
Saudi Public Prosecutor Shalaan al-Shalaan, reading out the preliminary verdict in the trial, also said Saud al-Qahtani, a former high-profile Saudi royal adviser, had been investigated but was not charged and was released.
WARNING:
