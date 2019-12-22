Home > World

Suicide bomb outside Somali hotel kills at least seven

  >>  Reuters

Published: 22 Dec 2019 01:30 PM BdST Updated: 22 Dec 2019 01:30 PM BdST

A car bomb went off on Saturday outside a hotel in the Somali town of Galkayo in the Mudug region, killing at least seven civilians, a local military officer said, and wounding dozens.

The official said the driver had failed to enter the hotel compound and instead hit a military pickup parked outside as a barrier.

"So far we know of seven people who died, mostly civilians, but the death toll may rise," said Major Ali Umar. "Over a dozen others were injured, mostly Somali military personnel."

A medic at Galkayo hospital said it had received over 30 wounded as a result of the explosion.

The Islamist militant group al Shabab, which is trying to topple the central government, could not be reached for comment.

The group is fighting to seize power and establish a state based on its own harsh interpretation of Islamic law. It controls small sections of the Mudug region, but not Galkayo.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

People are pictured on the scene of a collision between a passenger bus and a trailer truck early on Saturday in Gualan, near Guatemala's Atlantic coast, Guatemala, Dec 21, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

20 die in Guatemala bus crash

FILE PHOTO: US President Donald Trump meets with China's President Xi Jinping at the start of their bilateral meeting at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019. REUTERS

Xi says US interfering in internal affairs

Flowers on Dec 10, 2019, mark the site in Hyderabad, India where the body of a young woman was burned after she was raped and killed. Hyderabad is a fast-modernising metropolis, and violence against men accused of rape is finding support. (Rebecca Conway/The New York Times)

Indian Tech City shocked by gang rape

President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un, the North Korean leader, on the North Korean side of the Demilitarised Zone at Panmunjom, Jun 30, 2019. The New York Times

N Korea threat lingers despite summits

Tourism minister Manuel Marrero Cruz, named as the country's first prime minister a role created by the new constitution, gestures during the ordinary session of the National Assembly in Havana, Cuba, Dec 21, 2019. REUTERS

Cuba appoints new prime minister

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo receives a standing ovation after delivering remarks on human rights in Iran at the State Department in Washington, US, Dec 19, 2019. REUTERS

US issues sanctions against Iranian judge

Noah Feldman, a professor at Harvard Law School, listens during a public impeachment inquiry hearing of the House Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Dec 4, 2019. Feldman said that President Donald Trump technically won’t have been impeached until the House sends the articles of impeachment to the Senate. Other legal academics took issue with his view that impeachment only happens when the House transmits its charges to the Senate. The New York Times

Trump has not yet been impeached

A demonstrator displays a placard as she attends a protest against a new citizenship law, in Chennai, India, December 20, 2019. REUTERS

Secular India pushes back on Modi’s Hindu agenda

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.