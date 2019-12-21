Prince Philip is admitted to hospital for ‘precautionary measures’
>> Elian Peltier, The New York Times
Published: 21 Dec 2019 01:20 PM BdST Updated: 21 Dec 2019 01:20 PM BdST
Prince Philip, the 98-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II of Britain, was taken to a hospital in London on Friday as a precautionary measure to treat a pre-existing condition, the BBC and other news agencies reported, citing Buckingham Palace.
“The Duke of Edinburgh travelled from Norfolk this morning to the King Edward VII Hospital in London for observation and treatment,” the palace reportedly said in a statement, using the official royal title for Prince Philip. “The admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness’ Doctor.”
The confidential, private King Edward VII Hospital in London has treated members of the monarchy for decades. Prince Philip, who retired from public life in August 2017 and has been dealing with a series of health issues, underwent hip surgery at the hospital last year.
Prince Philip was staying at the royal Sandringham estate in Norfolk, 100 miles north of London, when he was taken to the hospital. The queen arrived Friday morning at the estate, where members of the royal family gather for Christmas festivities.
The British news media reported that Prince Philip was expected to remain in the hospital for a few days. He was not taken by an ambulance, and his admission had been planned, according to reports.
In January, Prince Philip was involved in a car accident in Norfolk. He escaped the crash uninjured even though his Land Rover sport utility vehicle overturned. Two days later, police gave him a warning after he was photographed driving without wearing a seat belt. Prince Philip gave up his driver’s license in February, and he was not charged in connection with the crash.
It was unclear whether Prince Philip would be discharged in time to attend Christmas festivities with the royal family. He missed the festivities for the first time in 2011, when he was hospitalised because of chest pains.
© 2019 New York Times News Service
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- As Modi pushes Hindu agenda, a secular India fights back
- Twitter suspends accounts linked to Saudi spying case
- Boeing's Starliner astronaut fails key test to reach space station
- In phone call with Trump, China's Xi says US interfering in internal affairs
- British PM Johnson wins vote on Brexit deal in time for Christmas
- Six killed in protests over India citizenship law in Uttar Pradesh
- Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, taken to hospital
- Indian police fire tear gas in clashes with stone-throwing Muslims angry at citizenship law
- Indian police clash with stone-throwing Muslims angry at citizenship law
- Earthquake rattles Afghanistan, Pakistan and Indian Kashmir
Most Read
- BRAC founder Sir Fazle Hasan Abed dies at 83
- Hasina inaugurates 21st Awami League council amid festivity
- Cold wave to grip northern Bangladesh for two more days
- Awami League holding council to arrange arrows in its leadership quiver
- India's protesters cheered on by actors, artists and singers
- 'Why my baby?': How measles robbed Samoa of its young
- Earthquake rattles Afghanistan, Pakistan and Indian Kashmir
- Grameenphone owner sends legal notice to president for payment arbitration
- Man arrested with firearm near venue of AL’s council in Dhaka
- Supply crunch makes onion prices eye-watering again, say traders