Prince Philip is admitted to hospital for ‘precautionary measures’

“The Duke of Edinburgh travelled from Norfolk this morning to the King Edward VII Hospital in London for observation and treatment,” the palace reportedly said in a statement, using the official royal title for Prince Philip. “The admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness’ Doctor.”

The confidential, private King Edward VII Hospital in London has treated members of the monarchy for decades. Prince Philip, who retired from public life in August 2017 and has been dealing with a series of health issues, underwent hip surgery at the hospital last year.

Prince Philip was staying at the royal Sandringham estate in Norfolk, 100 miles north of London, when he was taken to the hospital. The queen arrived Friday morning at the estate, where members of the royal family gather for Christmas festivities.

The British news media reported that Prince Philip was expected to remain in the hospital for a few days. He was not taken by an ambulance, and his admission had been planned, according to reports.

In January, Prince Philip was involved in a car accident in Norfolk. He escaped the crash uninjured even though his Land Rover sport utility vehicle overturned. Two days later, police gave him a warning after he was photographed driving without wearing a seat belt. Prince Philip gave up his driver’s license in February, and he was not charged in connection with the crash.

It was unclear whether Prince Philip would be discharged in time to attend Christmas festivities with the royal family. He missed the festivities for the first time in 2011, when he was hospitalised because of chest pains.

© 2019 New York Times News Service