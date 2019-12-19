States pledge more than $3 billion for refugees, asylum rights 'under threat': UN
Published: 19 Dec 2019 09:58 AM BdST Updated: 19 Dec 2019 09:58 AM BdST
States have pledged more than $3 billion to support refugees and about 50,000 resettlement places, the United Nations refugee agency said on Wednesday at the end of a ministerial conference.
UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said that the Global Forum on Refugees had broadened responsibility-sharing for 25.9 million refugees who have fled war and persecution, mainly exiled in poor neighbouring countries.
Grandi told a final news conference that the $3 billion was in addition to the World Bank and other pledges. The private sector pledged $250 million, but all the figures were preliminary, Grandi said.
Germany, which has taken in hundreds of thousands of Syrian refugees, pledged some 1.7 billion euros, Grandi said. The Inter-American Development Bank pledged $1 billion to communities hosting refugees in Latin America, while the World Bank announced it was expanding funding for projects supporting refugees by 10% to $2.2 billion, Grandi added.
States pledged 50,000 new resettlement and other legal pathways for refugees to remain in host countries, he said.
The administration of US President Donald Trump said in September that it planned to allow only 18,000 refugees to resettle in the United States in the 2020 fiscal year, the lowest number in the history of the modern refugee programme.
The right to claim asylum, enshrined in international law, remains "under threat", Grandi said, without naming names.
"The reality is there has been no real systematic burden- and responsibility-sharing," he said.
"We cannot go into a world in which responsibility-sharing means some states keep all the refugees and some states pay all the money. We cannot do that, that is why we have resettlement, why we have different types of partnerships.
"That is why asylum has to remain a reality in all parts of the world including in the rich countries and even more in rich countries that have so many responsibilities," Grandi said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Split-screen America: Alternate realities on display as House votes to impeach Trump
- Trump impeachment: What happens next?
- Myanmar's Suu Kyi says supporters a 'source of strength' during genocide hearings
- States pledge more than $3 billion for refugees, asylum rights 'under threat': UN
- At campaign rally, embattled Trump gives withering review of impeachment vote
- Divided US House impeaches Donald Trump in historic vote
- Thousands renew protests in India against citizenship law
- The case for Trump's impeachment - and the case against it
- Pelosi opens debate for US House vote on impeachment articles
- In historic move, US House set to vote to impeach Trump
Most Read
- Two arrested over murder of Chinese businessman in Banani
- Bangladesh retracts list of wartime collaborators amid criticism
- PM Hasina instructs ministries to correct list of wartime collaborators
- Chinese woman is fraudulently enrolled as a voter in Bangladesh
- Indian court turns down petition to stop implementation of citizenship law
- Five killed, 30 injured in head-on collision between buses in Rajbari
- Muslim leaders gather in Malaysia for summit shunned by Saudi
- Hasina warned officials against rushing release of collaborators' list
- High Court orders arrest of criminals after arson attack on street child
- PM’s Military Secretary Zainul Abedin dies at 59