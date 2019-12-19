Russia's Putin expects Trump to survive impeachment proceedings
>> Reuters
Published: 19 Dec 2019 08:22 PM BdST Updated: 19 Dec 2019 08:22 PM BdST
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he expects his US counterpart Donald Trump’s to remain in office despite the House of Representatives voting to impeach Trump on Wednesday.
Putin said the allegations against Trump are “dreamt up” and that he believes the US Senate is unlikely to remove Trump from office.
Putin added that Russia is ready to agree on a new START arms treaty with the United States, but that there has been no response to Russian proposals.
More stories
Most Read
