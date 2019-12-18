Two teenage employees die at McDonald’s in Peru

The deaths of Alexandra Porras Inga and Gabriel Campos Zapata inside a popular McDonald’s have shaken Peru, a nation already mired in a debate about how to tackle precarious labour conditions, particularly at the large companies that have aided Peru’s supercharged growth.

And they come as McDonald’s faces increased scrutiny over treatment of workers around the world.

In an interview Monday, the mother of Porras Inga, Johana Inga Argote, 38, said that she last saw her daughter Friday, after Mass. On Sunday morning, Inga Argote received a call from a McDonald’s employee.

“Ma’am, there’s been an accident,” the employee told her, she said. “Your daughter is dead.”

When she hung up, she said, she began to scream.

On Monday, Arcos Dorados, the company that runs McDonald’s in Peru, announced a two-day mourning period in which it would close all its restaurants in the country. “We share the sorrow and extreme pain of the affected families,” the company wrote in a statement, adding that it was cooperating fully with authorities to uncover what had happened.

McDonald’s, based in Chicago, said that safety was a “global priority” and that it was examining the matter with Arcos Dorados.

Police have opened an investigation into the deaths.

The restaurant where the teenagers died is located in Pueblo Libre, a middle-class district in Peru’s capital. It is owned by Arcos Dorados, a publicly traded company that holds the exclusive right to operate McDonald’s franchises in at least 20 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The Pueblo Libre restaurant is open 24 hours on the weekends.

Arcos Dorados has expanded precipitously in the region in recent years, and has more than 90,000 employees at more than 2,000 restaurants.

It has focused on hiring young people, advertising its ability to provide them with their first job and to have “transformative social impact” in Latin America.

The company is led by Woods Staton, a Colombian-born businessman called “El hombre Big Mac” by some Colombian press. He has ranked as one of the wealthiest people in the world.

Alexandra Porras Inga, 18, aspired to be a lawyer and judge. She began working at McDonald’s about three months ago in an effort to pitch in with bills at home, according to her family. She was her mother’s only daughter. She met Campos Zapata in school, and they had dated for a time, her family said.

Her mother said that after receiving news of her daughter’s death, she rushed to the locale, where, from afar, she could see wet floors, loose cables and her daughter’s body. The teenager did not appear to be wearing boots, gloves or other safety equipment, she said. She urged McDonald’s to make sure its employees, particularly young ones with little work experience, “receive what they need to stay safe.”

“Don’t let them die,” she said. “Take care of them.”

Alexandra Porras Inga’s family believes she was washing the floor when she hit a loose wire.

In Peru, the deaths have quickly become part of a larger conversation about workplace conditions.

Peru has seen tremendous, albeit unequal, growth in the last decade, and many in the nation of more than 30 million have clamoured to make it into the nation’s expanding middle class.

Jobs in the informal sector remain the most readily available — meaning that work at global franchises, often at companies in new shopping malls, can feel like a shiny, stable road to a better future.

But critics say that the appeal of these jobs has left workers, particularly young workers, open to exploitation.

In 2016, a fire in a cinema at a mall called Larcomar, owned by a Chilean company, killed four workers who were trapped inside. Some were found just feet from blocked exits.

More recently, a worker was killed by an explosion at a mall called Jockey Plaza, and a young man arriving for a job interview was run over by a truck at a shopping centre called Real Plaza Salaverry.

The deaths this weekend at McDonald’s led many young Peruvians to social media, where they shared their own stories of dangerous conditions at companies across the country.

On Monday, Peru’s workplace safety department, the Superintendencia Nacional de Fiscalización Laboral, said it had begun an investigation into conditions at the restaurant, and that the fast food chain could face its highest fine — up to 189,000 soles, or about $56,000 — if violations were found.

But some said the country is not doing enough to ensure safe working conditions.

Indira Huilca, a former congresswoman who has made labour a priority, said the country has concentrated on attracting private investment while neglecting worker safety.

Many politicians see policies that promote inspections and fines as obstacles to investment, she said. As a result, she added, “everyone knows” that many Peruvians, and in particular young people, work in dangerous conditions.

McDonald’s faces heightened scrutiny for labour conditions around the world.

In recent years McDonald’s and its franchises have been hit with dozens of sexual harassment complaints, including a new lawsuit that accuses the company of “pervasive problems of sexual harassment,” in the United States.

Workers have also begun striking in cities around the globe, calling for better wages.

And in November, the company agreed to pay $26 million to settle a lawsuit that accused the chain of underpaying American workers at corporate-owned restaurants in California. The suit involved 38,000 employees.

