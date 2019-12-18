Pakistan army expresses 'pain and anguish' over Musharraf death sentence
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Dec 2019 12:39 AM BdST Updated: 18 Dec 2019 12:39 AM BdST
Pakistan’s army issued a statement on Tuesday expressing “pain and anguish” over the death sentence given to former military dictator Pervez Musharraf.
A Pakistani court sentenced Musharraf to death in absentia on treason charges stemming from his imposition of a state of emergency in 2007.
“The decision given by special court about General Pervez Musharraf retired has been received with lot of pain and anguish by rank and file of Pakistan armed forces,” the statement said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Pakistan army expresses 'pain and anguish' over Musharraf death sentence
- Pope lifts 'pontifical secret' rule over sex abuse
- Kuwait appoints new cabinet after parliament tension
- Malaysia's Najib ordered killing of Mongolian model, says former bodyguard
- Iran's Rouhani to visit Japan amid heightened tensions with US
- Myanmar seizes boat carrying 173 Rohingya Muslims
- Uber in talks to sell its food-delivery business in India
- Clashes erupt in Indian capital over citizenship law
- Pakistan's Khan says millions of Muslim refugees could flee India
- In France, dying at home can mean a long wait for a doctor
Most Read
- Internet explodes as govt lists Barishal freedom fighter Tapan Chakroborty as a Razakar
- Bangladesh to release Tk 200 bank notes to mark Mujib Year
- PM’s Military Secretary Zainul Abedin dies at 59
- Modi presses his vision for a Hindu nation, and India erupts
- Pakistan court sentences former military ruler Musharraf to death for treason
- India citizenship law protests spread across campuses
- Real Madrid to face Man City, Liverpool meet Atletico
- Trump poised this week to become third US president impeached
- India's Modi slips, falls at Ganga Ghat in Kanpur
- Govt pays Moon Cinema Hall owner Tk 1 billion in cheque