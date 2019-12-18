Home > World

Gunmen in Pakistan kill 2 police escorting polio vaccinators

  >>  Reuters

Published: 18 Dec 2019 06:49 PM BdST Updated: 18 Dec 2019 06:49 PM BdST

Gunmen shot and killed two police officers escorting a polio vaccination team on Wednesday forcing a suspension of the immunization campaign in a district of northwest Pakistan, where the crippling disease is endemic.

Previous attacks have been inspired by religious hardliners spreading false rumors, and the latest ambush of a vaccination team comes at a time when the polio cases in Pakistan have jumped from 12 to over 100 in the last one year, making it only one of three countries in the world where the disease is endemic.

The gunmen opened fire at the officials when they were escorting the vaccination team in Lower Dir district, said police official Sultan Ghani. “The polio campaign has been suspended after the incident in the area,” he said.

Of the 104 total polio cases in Pakistan, 75 has been reported from the northwest Pakistan, a region plagued by Islamist militancy.

No one claimed responsibility for Wednesday’s attack, though religious hardliners over the past year have raised a scare on social media that some children were being poisoned and dying from contaminated vaccines.

In the past, militants have called vaccination teams foreign agents, and peddled conspiracy theories that their campaigns were a Western ploy to sterilize Muslims.

Pakistan’s government has tried to counter those falsehoods with public education campaigns, recruiting Muslim religious leaders to reassure people that the vaccine only protects their children.

The involvement of a Pakistani doctor in helping US intelligence agents to locate the whereabouts of Osama bin Laden had fueled suspicion of the anti-polio campaign, though attacks on vaccination teams pre-dated the 2011 killing of the al Qaeda leader in the northwestern town of Abbottabad.

Afghanistan and Nigeria are the other countries where the polio virus, which can cause paralysis or death, remains endemic.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Muslim leaders gather in Malaysia

Japanese journalist wins damages in lawsuit over ‘rape’

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair speaks at the Hallam Conference Centre in London, Britain Dec 18, 2019. REUTERS

Change or face dustbin of history: Blair tells Labour

Russian, Syrian air strikes kill 17 in Idlib

US President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Guatemala's President Jimmy Morales in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, US, December 17, 2019. Reuters 

Trump accuses Democrats of 'coup attempt'

Subsecretary of Venezuela’s National Assembly Jose Luis Cartaya and lawmaker Francisco Torrealba attend an extraordinary session of Venezuela's National Assembly in Caracas, Venezuela December 17, 2019. REUTERS

Venezuela congress allows remote voting

Pope lifts 'pontifical secret' rule over sex abuse

Pakistan army stands by Musharraf over death sentence

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.