Kuwait appoints new cabinet after parliament tension

The oil minister of the OPEC producer retained his post while new foreign and finance ministers were named, the state news agency KUNA said.

Kuwait, an ally of the United States, has the most open political system in the Gulf Arab region, with a parliament wielding power to pass legislation and question ministers, although senior posts are occupied by ruling family members.

Before the government stepped down las acting minister of finance and was confirmed to that position.

Friction between the cabinet and parliament in Kuwait has led to frequent reshuffles or the dissolution of parliament.

Power struggles between senior ruling family members have often played out in parliament. Cabinet resignations happen frequently when elected lawmakers are set to question or submit a no-confidence vote against senior government officials.