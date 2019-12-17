Home > World

Kuwait appoints new cabinet after parliament tension

  >>  Reuters

Published: 17 Dec 2019 09:20 PM BdST Updated: 17 Dec 2019 09:20 PM BdST

Kuwait formed a new government on Tuesday that replaced the son of the emir as defense minister and named an interior minister from outside the ruling family, a month after the former cabinet quit due to a row between members of the family and parliament.

The oil minister of the OPEC producer retained his post while new foreign and finance ministers were named, the state news agency KUNA said.

Kuwait, an ally of the United States, has the most open political system in the Gulf Arab region, with a parliament wielding power to pass legislation and question ministers, although senior posts are occupied by ruling family members.

Before the government stepped down las acting minister of finance and was confirmed to that position.

Friction between the cabinet and parliament in Kuwait has led to frequent reshuffles or the dissolution of parliament.

Power struggles between senior ruling family members have often played out in parliament. Cabinet resignations happen frequently when elected lawmakers are set to question or submit a no-confidence vote against senior government officials.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives for the Global Refugee Forum at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Dec 17, 2019, REUTERS

Millions of Muslim refugees could flee India: Pakistan

Representational image. REUTERS

Myanmar seizes boat carrying 173 Rohingyas

Iran's Rouhani to visit Japan on Dec. 20-21

FILE PHOTO: Uber Eats workers wait for orders in central Kiev, Ukraine Jul 31, 2019. REUTERS

Uber to sell its food-delivery business in India

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its office building in Seoul, South Korea, Mar 23, 2018. REUTERS

Samsung Elec board chief jailed

A police officer throws a piece of brick towards demonstrators during a protest against a new citizenship law in Seelampur, area of Delhi, India Dec 17, 2019. REUTERS

Clashes erupt in New Delhi over citizenship law

Sandra Lambryczak at the cemetery where her mother is buried in Monchecourt, near Douia, France, on Sept. 25, 2019. A scarcity of physicians is affecting Douai, a city of 40,000 in northern France. The New York Times

The quandary of dying at home in France

FILE PHOTO: Pakistan's former President and head of the All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) political party Pervez Musharraf salutes as he arrives to unveil his party manifesto for the forthcoming general election at his residence in Islamabad April 15, 2013. REUTERS

Pakistan court hands death penalty to Musharraf

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.