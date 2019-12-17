American student freed by Iran calls for nations to release political hostages
>> Edward Wong, The New York Times
Published: 17 Dec 2019 12:40 PM BdST Updated: 17 Dec 2019 12:40 PM BdST
An American graduate student from Princeton University who had been imprisoned for 3 1/2 years in Iran called Monday for all nations to free their political prisoners.
The student, Xiyue Wang, was released by Iran on Dec 7 in a prisoner swap in Switzerland. In exchange, the United States handed over Masoud Soleimani, an Iranian scientist. The exchange took place after weeks of negotiations involving diplomats in the United States and Iran, which do not have formal relations, and Switzerland, which regularly acts as an interlocutor between the other two.
In a statement, the first since that day, Wang and his wife, Hua Qu, a Chinese citizen, thanked the governments, individuals and organizations that helped in the release. The two also posted photographs showing Wang smiling with his 6-year-old son, Shaofan.
“Our family is doing well, and we are overjoyed and filled with deep gratitude for all the support we have received,” they said. “That said, our joy is tempered as our thoughts turn to all those who are still unjustly imprisoned and to their loved ones, who remain without them.”
They added that “Xiyue’s release is a victory of humanity and diplomacy across nations and political differences.”
“We urge world leaders to come together and find the compassion and common ground to free all political hostages as soon as possible,” they said. “Where there is a will, there is a way.”
Iran has charged the prisoners with various crimes, though advocates for those held say they are innocent.
The United States broke off diplomatic relations with Iran after Iranian students, inspired by a successful revolution led by Muslim clerics, took diplomats and civilians hostage in 1979 in the US Embassy in Tehran. The hostages were held for 444 days.
Wang, 38, was arrested in August 2016 in Iran while doing research in archives there as a fourth-year doctoral student at Princeton. He was convicted of espionage charges and sentenced to 10 years in prison. US officials said Wang was not a spy.
After the UN General Assembly met in late September, the Iranians raised the idea of exchanging Wang for Soleimani, senior US officials said.
Soleimani was arrested at a Chicago airport last year and was convicted on charges of violating American economic sanctions on Iran. He was being held in a prison in Atlanta, and US officials said they had expected him to be released as early as next month under a plea agreement. It is unclear whether Iranian officials knew of the potentially imminent release of Soleimani.
Brian H Hook, the State Department’s special representative for Iran, flew to Zurich with Soleimani. There, Hook met with Iranian and Swiss officials, and the parties conducted the prisoner exchange. Wang hugged Hook.
Hua, who lives in graduate student housing in Princeton with their son, was not given official word of the release until the last minute.
Just two days earlier, on Dec 5, she said in an interview with The New York Times that her greatest desire was to have her husband home with the family for the holidays. However, she described being despondent, and said she had no indication that any negotiations were progressing.
On Dec 11, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced new sanctions on Iran’s largest shipping company and a major airline, but also said he was hopeful that Wang’s release would pave the way for a diplomatic dialogue on freeing the other American prisoners.
“I do hope that the exchange that took place will lead to a broader discussion on consular affairs,” he said. “We still have Americans held in Iran, too many for sure.”
