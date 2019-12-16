Home > World

Chinese President Xi vows support for HK leader: media

Published: 16 Dec 2019 09:08 PM BdST Updated: 16 Dec 2019 09:08 PM BdST

Chinese President Xi Jinping met Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam in Beijing on Monday where he said he recognized her courage to govern the Asian financial hub in “exceptional times” and supported the city’s police to uphold the law.

Lam met Xi during a regular duty visit to the mainland. Xi’s brief comments to the media before the closed door session were broadcast by Hong Kong’s Cable Television.

Earlier, Lam met Chinese Premier Li Keqiang who said Hong Kong was not yet out of the “dilemma” facing the city’s economy after months of sometimes violent protests.

