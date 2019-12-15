Home > World

UK PM Johnson must accept another Scottish independence vote: Sturgeon

   

Published: 15 Dec 2019 11:18 PM BdST Updated: 15 Dec 2019 11:18 PM BdST

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson needs to “focus on reality” and recognize that the Scottish National Party (SNP) has been given a mandate for a second independence referendum, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Saturday.

The SNP won 48 of Scotland’s 59 seats in the UK parliament in Thursday’s national election, prompting Sturgeon to step up her demands for another independence referendum.

However, Johnson, boosted by his own Conservative Party winning an 80 seat parliamentary majority in the election, told Sturgeon by phone on Friday that he opposed another independence vote.

“I was firm with him that I have a mandate to offer people a choice. He reiterated his opposition to that,” Sturgeon told Skynews after visiting supporters in Dundee on Saturday.

“But you know, let’s focus on reality here – the election this week was a watershed moment for Scotland,” she said.

Scots voted in an independence referendum in 2014 to remain in the United Kingdom, but they also voted in the 2016 Brexit referendum to stay in the European Union, while a majority of English and Welsh voters supported leaving the bloc.

Since then Sturgeon has argued that Scotland deserves another vote on becoming an independent nation because it is being taken out of the EU against its will.

Sturgeon said on Friday her semi-autonomous government in Edinburgh would next week publish a detailed case for a transfer of power from London that would allow her to hold a second independence referendum.

“Scotland very clearly wants a different future to the one that’s been chosen by much of the rest of the UK, and Scotland wants to have the right to choose its own future,” she said on Saturday.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Johnson eyes parliament Brexit vote before Christmas

FILE PHOTO: A man walks in a shipping container area at Yangshan Port of Shanghai May 11, 2012. REUTERS

China suspends tariffs on some US goods

Strong quake in southern Philippines kills one

Climate change activists of Extinction Rebellion hold banners after unloading a truck filled with horse excrements in front of UN Climate Change Conference (COP25) in Madrid, Spain, December 14, 2019. REUTERS

Activists dump manure outside Madrid summit

FILE PHOTO: Queen Elizabeth II welcomes Boris Johnson during an audience in Buckingham Palace, where she officially recognised him as the new Prime Minister, in London, Britain July 24, 2019. Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS

Queen to set out Johnson's agenda Thursday

Miss World 2019 Toni Ann Singh of Jamaica celebrates winning the Miss World final in London, Britain Dec 14, 2019. REUTERS

Jamaican wins Miss World title, says will work for sustainable change

Afghan security forces in Ghazni Province in Jun 2019. At least 23 soldiers were killed while they were sleeping in an insider attack by a fellow soldier at a military base in Ghazni province on Dec 14, 2019. The attacker then reportedly seized all weapons and equipment in the base and joined the Taliban insurgency. The New York Times

At least 23 soldiers killed in insider attack in Afghanistan

US President Donald Trump speaks during a working luncheon with permanent representatives of the United Nations Security Council in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, US, December 5, 2019. REUTERS

US top court to hear Trump tax appeal

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.