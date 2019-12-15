Home > World

China suspends planned tariffs scheduled for Dec 15 on some US goods

  >>  Reuters

Published: 15 Dec 2019 11:57 AM BdST Updated: 15 Dec 2019 11:57 AM BdST

China has suspended additional tariffs on some US goods that were meant to be implemented on Dec 15, the State Council’s customs tariff commission said on Sunday, after the world’s two largest economies agreed a “phase one” trade deal on Friday.

The deal, rumors and leaks over which have gyrated world markets for months, reduces some US tariffs in exchange for what US officials said would be a big jump in Chinese purchases of American farm products and other goods.

China’s retaliatory tariffs, which were due to take effect on Dec 15, were meant to target goods ranging from corn and wheat to US made vehicles and auto parts.

Other Chinese tariffs that had already been implemented on US goods would be left in place, the commission said in a statement issued on the websites of government departments including China’s finance ministry.

“China hopes, on the basis of equality and mutual respect, to work with the United States, to properly resolve each other’s core concerns and promote the stable development of US-China economic and trade relations,” it added.

Beijing has agreed to import at least $200 billion in additional US goods and services over the next two years on top of the amount it purchased in 2017, the top US trade negotiator said Friday.

A statement issued by the United States Trade Representative also on Friday said the United States would leave in place 25% tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Climate change activists of Extinction Rebellion hold banners after unloading a truck filled with horse excrements in front of UN Climate Change Conference (COP25) in Madrid, Spain, December 14, 2019. REUTERS

Activists dump manure outside Madrid summit

US President Donald Trump speaks during a working luncheon with permanent representatives of the United Nations Security Council in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, US, December 5, 2019. REUTERS

US top court to hear Trump tax appeal

The sicario, or assassin, second from right, and others in a makeshift witness protection programme created by the police chief in the Mexican state of Morelos, during a religious service, Jan 28, 2019. The New York Times

Mexico’s deadliest assassin turns on his cartel

Members of a dive squad conduct a search during a recovery operation around White Island, which is also known by its Maori name of Whakaari, a volcanic island that fatally erupted earlier this week, in New Zealand, Dec 13, 2019.  REUTERS

NZ volcano: Death toll hits 15

FILE PHOTO: Sudan's former president Omar Hassan al-Bashir smiles as he is seen inside a cage at the courthouse where he is facing corruption charges, in Khartoum, Sudan Aug 31, 2019. REUTERS

Sudan’s ousted leader faces verdict in corruption trial

Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at the American Legion in Oelwein, Iowa on Dec 7, 2019. Centrist Democrats portrayed Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s victory as a warning sign for the American election and progressives said there were few similarities between the two political races. The New York Times

Labour’s loss adds to ‘too far left?’ debate in US

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson shakes hands with supporters during a visit to see newly elected Conservative party MP for Sedgefield, Paul Howell at Sedgefield Cricket Club in County Durham, north east England on December 14, 2019, following his Conservative party's general election victory. Lindsey Parnaby/Pool via REUTERS   

Johnson ‘will repay’ ex-Labour voters’ trust

Labour supporters at an election night returns party at the Lexington, a pub in north London, Dec 12, 2019. Labour’s crushing defeat has left the party questioning where it heads next. Central to that conundrum is whether the voters rejected Jeremy Corbyn himself, or his message. The New York Times

Labour Party ponders next move

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.