Former Turkish prime minister forms party in challenge to Erdogan

Ahmet Davutoglu, once Erdogan’s closest ally, served under him as foreign minister and then prime minister until 2016. His break with the Turkish president represents a direct challenge as Davutoglu pledges a return to the original principles and ideals of their old party.

To the cheers and whistles of a large crowd of supporters in a hotel ballroom in Ankara, the capital, Davutoglu unveiled his Future Party, saying that “the future is our nation’s, the future is Turkey’s.”

He told his supporters to focus not on the pain of past divisions, but on uniting and securing rights for all in the future.

A second close ally and former minister, Ali Babacan, has also resigned from Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party, or AKP, and is preparing to announce his own new party within weeks, his supporters say.

The two defections will not immediately threaten Erdogan, since he has amassed enormous personal power with the country’s transition last year to a presidential system. His current term runs to 2023.

But the moves represent the first major break within the governing party and could undermine Erdogan’s prospects for retaining power.

“They will negatively affect the AKP,” said Ali Bayramoglu, an academic and columnist with close ties to the party.

The two challengers could cause a realignment of the center-right conservative vote that has been loyal to Erdogan, he added.

They will join an array of opposition parties whose tactical alliance succeeded in defeating Erdogan’s supporters in five of Turkey’s largest cities in local elections earlier this year, including Ankara and the country’s largest metropolis, Istanbul. His opponents have declared the loss of Istanbul, Erdogan’s home city and political base, to be the beginning of the end of his 18-year dominance of Turkish politics.

Erdogan has seen his popularity slide to its lowest level in three years, with a currency crash and economic recession that hit 18 months ago testing his leadership. One recent independent poll showed his popularity dropping to 33% from 41% in July 2018, a level that could see him struggle to secure the majority vote needed for reelection to the presidency, despite his alliance with the National Movement Party.

The Turkish army’s incursion into Syria in October, which was popular at home, gave Erdogan a temporary boost in the polls, but his ratings fell again as Turks suffered economic hardship and resentment grew over growing economic inequality.

In announcing the new party Friday, Davutoglu offered a reversal of much of Erdogan’s increasingly autocratic rule, calling for a return to a parliamentary system, the rule of law and freedom of expression.

Davutoglu, 60, is an academic who has been an influential ideologue within the AKP and has a significant following around the country. Sidelined by Erdogan in 2016, he had nevertheless remained loyal to the AKP, of which he was a founding member, until June of this year, when he broke publicly with Erdogan over his handling of the Istanbul election.

After Erdogan’s candidate for mayor of Istanbul was defeated in March and he tried to have the vote annulled, Davutoglu published a devastating critique of Erdogan’s leadership, assailing his handling of the economy, his amassing of powers under the new presidential system and what he described as a takeover of the party by a narrow clique of self-serving actors.

Babacan, 52, is seen as a successful former finance minister and deputy prime minister who oversaw the economic boom of the early Erdogan years. He is casting himself as the steady pair of hands that can guide Turkey out of its economic crisis, and he has been careful to avoid direct criticism of Erdogan.

Davutoglu and Babacan are rivals whose past differences make a joint party impossible, but their efforts are being closely watched to see if they draw support from Erdogan and tip the balance toward the opposition. Both men aspire to inherit the conservative, religious AKP constituency that Erdogan has successfully harnessed to stay in power.

In the past, Erdogan has derided and cajoled those who have tried to break away from the AKP. But in a sign of how seriously he regards the latest challenge, he has gone on the offensive, branding the two men as traitors and calling Davutoglu a swindler over a recent property scandal.

In a weekend speech to a gathering of party officials, Erdogan accused Davutoglu, when he was prime minister, of transferring ownership of public land worth more than $400 million to City University, a private college he had founded.

The university used the land as security for a loan from a state bank, Halkbank, but failed to repay the loan, which Erdogan said amounted to $70 million.

“They are trying to swindle Halkbank,” Erdogan said, including Babacan and another former minister in his accusation. “Where is your honesty?”

Davutoglu hit back by calling on Erdogan and other public officials to reveal their personal assets.

“The only accusation against me during my term as prime minister is the transfer of land to an educational institution over which I have no personal rights and which I cannot leave to my daughter, my son, my son-in-law or my daughter-in-law,” Davutoglu said.

The timing of the City University revelations was widely perceived as meant to hurt Davutoglu as he prepared his political challenge. In Erdogan’s Turkey, the courts and public banks are perceived to be closely controlled by the presidency.

Yet Erdogan has also been damaged by the scandal, since it stems from a period when they were all in government together, political analysts said.

Despite the defections, Erdogan remains the most popular politician in Turkey. He has deftly stirred right-wing, nationalist emotions that run deep, with militaristic ventures in Syria and elsewhere, his calls to restore Turkey to greatness and his frequent challenges to Western powers, said Bayramoglu, the academic with ties to the AKP.

