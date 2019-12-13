Japan PM might cancel India trip
>> Reuters
Published: 13 Dec 2019 12:12 PM BdST Updated: 13 Dec 2019 12:12 PM BdST
Japanese Prime Minister Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is considering cancelling his trip to India scheduled to begin on Sunday, Japan’s Jiji Press reported.
India’s Guwahati, the planned venue for a summit between Abe and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been engulfed in violent protests over a controversial citizenship law.
