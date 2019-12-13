Britain needs Brexit parliament vote soon, EU's Michel says
>> Reuters
Published: 13 Dec 2019 02:52 PM BdST Updated: 13 Dec 2019 03:12 PM BdST
The European Union hopes for a quick British parliament vote on Britain’s withdrawal from the bloc and clarity on London’s plans following Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s triumph in elections, the head of the European Council said on Friday.
Charles Michel, who chairs EU summits, congratulated Johnson and also said the EU was ready to negotiate a free-trade agreement with Britain but called on London to work in good faith.
“We expect, as soon as possible, a the vote by the British Parliament ... It’s important to have clarity, as soon as possible,” Michel told reporters as he arrived for a second day of an EU leaders summit. “We are ready,” he said of trade talks.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Four women of Bangladeshi origin win the UK election
- Britain needs Brexit parliament vote soon, EU's Michel says
- How Boris Johnson’s election gamble paid off
- How the mighty fell: biggest upsets in the UK election
- Japan PM might cancel India trip
- Winning big, Johnson on course to deliver swift Brexit
- Corbyn says he will not lead Labour into future UK election
- As Myanmar genocide hearing closes, focus is on trapped Rohingya
- British PM Johnson to win a majority of 86: exit poll
- Britain votes in general election
Most Read
- Bangladesh Foreign Minister Momen cancels visit to India amid protests over citizenship bill
- After Bangladesh foreign minister, home minister cancels India visit amid citizenship protests
- Govt clears scrapped proposal to purchase machine-readable passports
- Protesters set fire to train stations in India over citizenship law
- Britain Brexit bound as Johnson set for big parliamentary majority
- Myanmar's Suu Kyi urges World Court to drop genocide case
- Bangladesh mulls more underwater tunnels instead of bridges after Karnaphuli
- Top court rejects Khaleda’s bail appeal in Zia Charitable Trust graft case
- Two dead, several wounded in India as protests escalate over citizenship law
- Bangladesh film about girl surfer faces calls to be banned