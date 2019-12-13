Home > World

Britain needs Brexit parliament vote soon, EU's Michel says

  >>  Reuters

Published: 13 Dec 2019 02:52 PM BdST Updated: 13 Dec 2019 03:12 PM BdST

The European Union hopes for a quick British parliament vote on Britain’s withdrawal from the bloc and clarity on London’s plans following Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s triumph in elections, the head of the European Council said on Friday.

Charles Michel, who chairs EU summits, congratulated Johnson and also said the EU was ready to negotiate a free-trade agreement with Britain but called on London to work in good faith.

“We expect, as soon as possible, a the vote by the British Parliament ... It’s important to have clarity, as soon as possible,” Michel told reporters as he arrived for a second day of an EU leaders summit. “We are ready,” he said of trade talks.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Johnson’s Tories win outright majority

Tulip, Rushanara win UK election

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson waves as he arrives at a polling station, at the Methodist Central Hall, to vote in the general election in London, Britain, December 12, 2019. Reuters 

Johnson set for big parliamentary majority

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attends a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, Dec 9, 2019. REUTERS

Japan PM may cancel India trip

Britain needs Brexit parliament vote soon: EU

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson waves as leaves a polling station at the Methodist Central Hall, with his dog Dilyn, after voting in the general election in London, Britain, December 12, 2019. REUTERS

How Johnson’s election gamble paid off

Liberal Democrats candidate for East Dunbartonshire Jo Swinson is seen at a counting centre for Britain's general election in Bishopbriggs, Britain Dec 13, 2019. REUTERS

Biggest upsets in the UK election

Corbyn to step down as Labour leader

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.