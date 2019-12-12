Home > World

US Senate committee approves Turkey sanctions bill

  >>  রয়টার্স

Published: 12 Dec 2019 07:06 PM BdST Updated: 12 Dec 2019 07:06 PM BdST

A US Senate committee backed legislation on Wednesday to impose sanctions on Turkey after its offensive in Syria and purchase of a Russian S-400 missile system, the latest move in the chamber to push Republican President Donald Trump to take a harder line against Ankara.

The Republican-led Senate Foreign Relations Committee voted by 18-4 to send the “Promoting American National Security and Preventing the Resurgence of ISIS Act of 2019” for a vote in the full Senate.

“Now’s the time for the Senate to come together and take this opportunity to change Turkey’s behavior,” said Senator Jim Risch, the panel’s Republican chairman, a lead sponsor of the bill with Senator Bob Menendez, the panel’s top Democrat.

Another Republican, Senator Rand Paul, opposed the act. He said it would weaken the president’s power and could make it more difficult to negotiate with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on matters such as the NATO ally’s purchase of the missile system and fighting in Syria.

Other senators strongly disagreed. Many lawmakers, Trump’s fellow Republicans as well as Democrats, are angry about Turkey’s S-400 purchase, which they see as a threat to NATO defenses.

They also criticized Trump’s decision to withdraw US troops from northern Syria, which cleared the way for Turkey’s offensive in the area against Kurdish militias, who until recently were fighting alongside American forces against Islamic State militants.

“This is not some minor dustup with this country. This is a drift by this country, Turkey, to go in an entirely different direction than what they have in the past,” Risch said.

“They’ve thumbed their nose at us, and they’ve thumbed their nose at their other NATO allies,” he said.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry described the latest initiatives in Congress as “a new manifestation of disrespect for our sovereign decisions regarding our national security.”

“These initiatives do not have any function other than to harm Turkish-US relations,” it said in a statement overnight, calling on Congress to act with common sense.

Turkey, which has not wavered from its plans to buy the Russian system despite Erdogan’s recent visit to the White House, earlier vowed to retaliate against any US sanctions over its purchase of the S-400 and said they would not affect its use of the Russian systems.

“It is understood that members of (the US) Congress have shut their eyes and ears to the truth,” Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said.

To become law, the legislation would have to pass the House of Representatives, which passed its own Turkish sanctions bill by an overwhelming 403-16 vote in October and be signed by Trump.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A polling station sign is seen ahead of the forthcoming general election in London, Britain, December 11, 2019. REUTERS

UK votes to decide fate of Brexit

US committee approves Turkey sanctions bill

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson prepares a pie at the Red Olive kitchen in Derby, Britain on December 11, 2019 on the final day of campaigning before a general election. Ben Stansall/Pool via REUTERS

Johnson heads for Brexit election win

Ten Rohingya Muslim men with their hands bound kneel in Inn Din village Sept 1, 2017. Reuters

Myanmar cannot be trusted to put its soldiers on trial: Gambia

Ngati Awa representatives and relatives of the volcano eruption victims at Mataatua Marae house in Whakatane. REUTERS

NZ volcano eruption death toll hits 8

Afghanistan's presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah (L) addresses a news conference with rival Ashraf Ghani (R) at this side as they announced a deal for the auditing of all Afghan election votes at the United Nations Compound in Kabul, late Jul 12, 2014. REUTERS

Bitter election dispute roils Afghanistan

Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi arrives at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the top United Nations court, ahead of hearings in a case filed by Gambia against Myanmar alleging genocide against the minority Muslim Rohingya population, in The Hague, Netherlands Dec 12, 2019. REUTERS

Suu Kyi back in UN court

71 soldiers die in Niger mass attack

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.