US sanctions five S Sudan officials over killings of government critics
>> Reuters
Published: 11 Dec 2019 07:58 PM BdST Updated: 11 Dec 2019 07:58 PM BdST
The United States has imposed sanctions on five South Sudanese officials it says are responsible for the likely murders of two human rights activists in 2017, as Washington piles more pressure on the war-torn country’s government.
The US Treasury named Abud Stephen Thiongkol, Malual Dhal Muorwel, Michael Kuajien, John Top Lam and Angelo Kuot Garang as responsible for the disappearance and alleged killing of human rights lawyer Dong Samuel Luak and opposition politician Aggrey Idri in January 2017.
“Although the Government of South Sudan has denied knowledge of their whereabouts, multiple sources have ststated that Dong and Aggrey were extraterritorially kidnapped in Kenya by members of the South Sudanese security services,” the Treasury said in a statement late on Tuesday.
A United Nations panel of experts reported in April that multiple credible sources suggested Aggrey and Dong were likely killed by South Sudan’s National Security Service.
The two government critics were in exile in Kenya but the UN panel alleged they were kidnapped by South Sudanese security service officers, flown back to Juba, and executed on a farm owned by President Salva Kiir. The government denied any involvement in their disappearance.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Delhi's air turns hazardous again, government issues health warnings
- Myanmar's Suu Kyi: Gambia's genocide case at World Court ‘misleading’
- US slaps sanctions on Myanmar military chief over Rohingya atrocities
- US, Canada and Mexico sign agreement again to replace NAFTA
- Trump warns Russia not to meddle in US elections
- New Zealand volcano became a deadly tourist draw. Now the question is why
- UK's Johnson now less certain of election victory: YouGov
- US grounds Saudi pilots, halts military training after base shooting
- Jersey city Shootings: 6 people killed, including officer
- Who’s spreading disinformation in UK election? You might be surprised
Most Read
- Body of foreigner found buried beside home in Dhaka's Banani
- As Suu Kyi looks on, Gambia details mass rapes, killings in Myanmar
- US slaps sanctions on Myanmar military chief over Rohingya atrocities
- Hasina the uncredited editor of graphic novel on Bangabandhu
- Rampage in Jersey City leaves officer, 5 others dead
- Bangladesh’s economic growth hits record 8.15% in FY19 but per capita income remains unchanged
- Onion price hike drives inflation in Bangladesh
- Decision on six bus companies in Dhaka by March, says Mayor Khokon
- US grounds Saudi pilots, halts military training after base shooting
- South Asian Games: Bangladesh secure gold in men’s cricket