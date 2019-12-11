Home > World

US sanctions five S Sudan officials over killings of government critics

  >>  Reuters

Published: 11 Dec 2019

The United States has imposed sanctions on five South Sudanese officials it says are responsible for the likely murders of two human rights activists in 2017, as Washington piles more pressure on the war-torn country’s government.

The US Treasury named Abud Stephen Thiongkol, Malual Dhal Muorwel, Michael Kuajien, John Top Lam and Angelo Kuot Garang as responsible for the disappearance and alleged killing of human rights lawyer Dong Samuel Luak and opposition politician Aggrey Idri in January 2017.

“Although the Government of South Sudan has denied knowledge of their whereabouts, multiple sources have ststated that Dong and Aggrey were extraterritorially kidnapped in Kenya by members of the South Sudanese security services,” the Treasury said in a statement late on Tuesday.

A United Nations panel of experts reported in April that multiple credible sources suggested Aggrey and Dong were likely killed by South Sudan’s National Security Service.

The two government critics were in exile in Kenya but the UN panel alleged they were kidnapped by South Sudanese security service officers, flown back to Juba, and executed on a farm owned by President Salva Kiir. The government denied any involvement in their disappearance.

