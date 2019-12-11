Jersey city Shootings: 6 people killed, including officer

Officials said the dead included three people in the market as well as two suspected shooters. The slain police officer was not immediately identified.

There was “no indication of terrorism,” an official said at a news conference.

Preliminary reports indicated that the episode began when an officer approached one of the gunmen in connection with an investigation of an earlier homicide and was shot dead, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

The gunmen then fled in a truck and eventually ended up at the kosher supermarket. But investigators believe that the store was chosen randomly and that the incident was not a hate crime.

— A firefight broke out in a residential neighborhood.

Parents wait to pick up children at the Whitney M Young Jr School, which was on lockdown after a shooting, in Jersey City, NJ, Dec 10, 2019. The New York Times

For more than an hour, loud exchanges of gunfire rang out in the Greenville neighbourhood of Jersey City, which is just across the Hudson River from lower Manhattan. Helicopters circled overhead as police officers swarmed the streets.

They aimed handguns and long guns in every direction as they traveled down the street in formations, knocking on doors and ushering residents and business owners to safety.

The shooting started around 12:30 pm according to officials.

Jersey City’s mayor, Steven Fulop, said there were two separate incidents involved in the shootout. The first was at Bay View Cemetery, and the second took place at the kosher market near the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and Bayview Avenue.

Gov Philip D Murphy said in a statement: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the men and women of the Jersey City Police Department, especially with the officers shot during this standoff, and with the residents and schoolchildren currently under lockdown.”

More than a dozen, somber police officers stood guard outside Jersey City Medical Center. At one point, three plainclothes officers hugged a woman who was sobbing as she stood amid the glow of red and blue police lights.

At around 5 pm, dozens of officers saluted outside the emergency room as a body covered in a white sheet was carried to a hearse and a small group of Hasidic Jews followed behind.

Sacred Heart School, a Catholic elementary school across the street from the scene of the shooting, was placed on lockdown during the attack, a spokeswoman said. The students there had not been harmed.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene, including the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

— Three victims were killed at a kosher supermarket.

The shootout and police siege plunged the Greenville neighbourhood of gentrifying Jersey City, a residential area with a diverse population, including a budding community of ultra-Orthodox Jews, into chaos, fear and confusion.

Chesky Deutsch, a Hasidic Jew and a community activist who spoke with a shooting victim by phone, said the man was in his 20s and suffered three gunshot wounds.

Deutsch said the victim was able to speak, but did not have a clear memory of what happened.

The victim lives in Brooklyn and had been shopping at the store when the gunfight broke out.

Next door to the supermarket is a small synagogue and yeshiva, Deutsch said.

He said up to 100 children had been trapped at the yeshiva next door, ranging in age from about 7 to 12.

Children inside the building were on lockdown while the firefight and investigation occurred.

Police officers patrol Martin Luther King Drive after a shooting in Jersey City, NJ, Dec 10, 2019. The New York Times

— ‘One of the biggest gunfights I’ve seen in a while.’

Residents cleared from their homes and stores watched anxiously from behind a barricade as SWAT teams, bomb squads and heavily armed officers overtook their neighbourhoods.

As they stood at street corners, waiting for word that it would be safe to return, they described a tense standoff punctuated with exchanges of gunfire that did not stop until just before 2 pm.

“I heard this constant shooting, and it kept going on for about 15 minutes,” said Willy McDonald, 67. By the time he came outside, there were cops everywhere. “There had to be at least eight of them.”

“This is one of the biggest gunfights I’ve seen in a while,” said McDonald. “And I’ve been in Vietnam.”

One frustrated resident, Corey McCloed, 39, said it was like the city was under siege.

— Schools on lockdown

Twelve public schools in the vicinity of the shooting were shut down and on lockdown, according to the superintendent of Jersey City Public Schools, Frank Walker.

Walker said he was told that gunfire broke out around 12:30 pm. He and his staff were communicating with police officers, who were still responding to the shooting, he said.

Schools in neighboring Bayonne, New Jersey, were ordered to shelter in place as a result of police activity.

New Jersey Transit said it was suspending bus service and Hudson-Bergen Light Rail service as officers continued to respond.

