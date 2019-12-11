Home > World

Afghan blasts kill one, injure scores in attack on key US military base

  >>  Reuters

Published: 11 Dec 2019 07:01 PM BdST Updated: 11 Dec 2019 07:01 PM BdST

Suicide bombers in Afghanistan on Wednesday killed one person and injured more than 60 in an attack on the United States’ main military base of Bagram that was repulsed after a 30-minute clash, Afghan and NATO officials said.

The attack comes as the United States looks to revive stalled peace talks with Taliban militants who control more territory than at any point since being ousted from power by coalition forces in 2001.

Five Georgian servicemen were injured in the attack, the country’s defense ministry said in a statement. The majority of casualties were Afghan.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Wednesday’s blasts.

“A 30-minute clash also happened between the attackers, who obviously wanted to enter the base, and foreign forces,” Wahida Shahkar, a spokeswoman for the governor of Parwan province, where the base is located, told Reuters.

Two attackers detonated vehicles laden with explosives at the southern entrance to the base, while five more opened fire. It was not immediately clear how many of the five gunmen were killed, Shahkar said.

The attack was “quickly contained and repelled”, but a medical base being built for locals was badly damaged, Resolute Support, the NATO-led mission in Afghanistan, said in a statement.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

NYPD officers with a Rook armored vehicle after a shooting in Jersey City, NJ Dec 10, 2019.

Six killed in New Jersey shooting

Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi speaks on the second day of hearings in a case filed by Gambia against Myanmar alleging genocide against the minority Muslim Rohingya population, at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, Netherlands Dec 11, 2019. REUTERS

Gambia's genocide case ‘misleading’: Suu Kyi

FILE PHOTO: Myanmar military commander-in-chief, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, attends a military exercise at Ayeyarwaddy delta region in Myanmar, February 3, 2018. REUTERS

US slaps sanctions on Myanmar military chief

Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, Mexican Deputy Foreign Minister for North America Jesus Seade, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer pose next to Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Mexico's Finance Minister Arturo Herrera during a meeting at the Presidential Palace, in Mexico City, Mexico Dec 10, 2019. REUTERS

US, Canada and Mexico sign agreement to replace NAFTA

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo hold a joint news conference at the State Department in Washington, US, Dec 10, 2019. REUTERS

Trump tells Russia not to meddle in US elections

A photo provided by Auckland Helicopter Rescue Trust shows the ash-covered shore of White Island in New Zealand after a volcanic eruption on Monday, Dec 9, 2019. The New York Times

NZ volcano became a fatal tourist draw

Saudi Arabia Defence Attache Major General Fawaz Al Fawaz and his Embassy staff and other officials arrive to meet with the Saudi students who remain restricted to the Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola base by their Saudi commanding officer, in Pensacola, Florida, US REUTERS

US grounds Saudi pilots, halts military training

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at a general election campaign event at the Globus Group warehouse in Manchester, Britain, December 10, 2019. REUTERS

Johnson now less certain of election victory: poll

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.