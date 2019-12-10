Six shot dead in Czech hospital
>> Reuters
Published: 10 Dec 2019 02:16 PM BdST Updated: 10 Dec 2019 03:01 PM BdST
An attacker shot dead six people sitting in a waiting room at a hospital in the northeastern Czech city of Ostrava on Tuesday, the government said.
Police said on Twitter they were still searching for the assailant and posted a picture of a suspect without giving a name. There was no word on possible motivation for the attack.
The shooting took place at the University Hospital in Ostrava soon after 7am, Interior Minister Jan Hamacek told Reuters.
Prime Minister Andrej Babis told Czech Television the shootings occurred at close range in the waiting room, while Health Minister Adam Vojtech said six people had died.
Hamacek and Babis were headed to Ostrava, 350 km (217 mi) east of the capital Prague.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Four killed in Czech hospital shooting
- Protests erupt as India pushes for religion-based citizenship bill
- ‘There were no safety features’: Outrage follows New Delhi fire
- US Democrats expected to unveil two articles of impeachment against Trump
- Chilean Air Force says Antarctica-bound plane missing with 38 on board
- Inspector general report on FBI Russia inquiry finds serious errors but debunks anti-Trump plot
- Documents reveal misleading public statements on war in Afghanistan
- Rights groups launch Myanmar boycott ahead of Hague genocide hearings
- Finland picks world's youngest PM, women-led cabinet
- Young voters helped upend the last UK election. Can it happen again?
Most Read
- South Asian Games: Bangladesh secure gold in men’s cricket
- Decision on six bus companies in Dhaka by March, says Mayor Khokon
- IS bride Shamima's hopes of returning to Britain suffer setback after HC decision
- Finland picks world's youngest PM, women-led cabinet
- Russia banned from Olympic Games over doping scandal
- New Zealand volcano erupts, and police see ‘no signs of life’
- India parliament passes religion-based citizenship bill amid protests
- Prof Ajoy Roy, father of slain writer Avijit, dies at 83
- Chilean Air Force says Antarctica-bound plane missing with 38 on board
- Hasina inaugurates Bangabandhu BPL cricket tournament