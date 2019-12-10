Chilean Air Force says Antarctica-bound plane missing with 38 on board
>> Reuters
Published: 10 Dec 2019 09:16 AM BdST Updated: 10 Dec 2019 09:30 AM BdST
The Chilean Air Force reported on Monday the disappearance of one of its cargo planes that was headed to a base in Antarctica with 38 people on board.
The Hercules C130 aircraft took off at 4:55 pm (1955 GMT) from the southern city of Punta Arenas and operators lost contact with it shortly after 6pm.
"On board the C130 Hercules are 38 people, of which 17 are crew members of the aircraft and 21 are passengers," the Air Force said in a statement.
A state of alert was declared after communication with plane was lost, and a search and rescue team was activated.
The aircraft was traveling to perform logistical support tasks for the maintenance of Chilean facilities at the Antarctic base.
