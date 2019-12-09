Home > World

One killed, several injured in New Zealand volcano eruption

  >>  Reuters

Published: 09 Dec 2019 01:04 PM BdST Updated: 09 Dec 2019 01:04 PM BdST

At least one person was killed, several injured and others reported missing in New Zealand after a volcano erupted off the east coast of its North Island on Monday, spewing a plume of ash thousands of feet into the air.

Twenty-three people, some of them believed to be tourists from the Ovation of the Seas cruise ship, were rescued from White Island, where the volcano erupted at about 2:11pm, police said.

Earlier, about 100 people were feared to have been nearby.

Michael Schade, an engineering manager from San Francisco, was one of the tourists who made it off the island minutes before the eruption.

He posted dramatic footage of the eruption from the boat he was on, with smoke first engulfing the top of the crater and then the entire island.

"This is so hard to believe," Schade said. "Our whole tour group were literally standing at the edge of the main crater not 30 minutes before."

The White Island is about 50 km from the east coast of North Island and huge plumes were visible from the mainland. Vulcanologists said the ash plume shot 12,000 feet into the air.

"We know that there were a number of tourists on or around the island at the time, both New Zealanders and visitors from overseas," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told a news conference.

"I know there will be a huge amount of concern and anxiety for those who had loved ones on or around the island at the time. I can assure them that police are doing everything they can."

Kevin O’Sullivan, chief executive of the New Zealand Cruise Association, said, "We believe there is a tour party from Ovation of the Seas involved in the White Island eruption. We have no further details at the moment."

Ovation of the Seas is a 16-deck cruise ship owned by Royal Caribbean Cruises. It can take nearly 5,000 passengers and has a crew of about 1,500. It is docked at Tauranga, on the North Island, on a cruise that began in Sydney on Dec 3.

"We can confirm that a number of our guests were touring the island today," a company representative said in an emailed statement. "We do not have any additional details to share at this time."

At least one of those taken to shore was critically injured, police said, adding in a statement that a no-fly zone had been set up.

"I'm not sure if these people were on the island or near it, but there was definitely one group out there and they definitely needed medical care," said Judy Turner, the mayor of the nearby coastal town of Whakatāne.

"There were some injuries and the focus is on getting these injured people back safely and to get them to a hospital."

There seemed to be no danger for people in coastal areas farther away, she added.

The island's immediate surroundings were hazardous because of the eruption, the National Emergency Management Agency said in an statement, adding that falling ash might affect some areas.

The "short-lived eruption" threw an ash plume about 12,000ft  high, New Zealand's geoscience agency GNS Science said in a statement, but added there were no current signs of an escalation.

The White Island volcano is one of New Zealand's most active.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and main opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn head the procession of members of parliament through the Central Lobby toward the House of Lords to listen to the Queen's Speech during the State Opening of Parliament in the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain October 14, 2019. REUTERS

Rival British leaders make final campaign push

FILE PHOTO: Tun Myat Naing, commander-in-chief of the Arakan Army, in Myanmar's Shan State, May 6, 2015. REUTERS

Thailand delays deporting family of Rakhine leader

Shohrat Zakir, deputy secretary of the Communist Party committee for China's Xinjiang and chairman of the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, speaks at a news conference in Beijing, China Dec 9, 2019. REUTERS

US bill violates international law: China

Pro-democracy protesters march from Victoria Park to Central in Hong Kong, Dec 8, 2019. The New York Times

Largest Hong Kong protest stretches several miles

Samir Khatib, who withdrew his candidacy to lead a government, meets with Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri in Beirut Lebanon December 8, 2019. REUTERS

Lebanon's Hariri reemerges as PM candidate

Johnson promises lower immigration if he wins election

Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi departs from Naypyidaw International Airport ahead of her appearance at the International Court of Justice to defend the country against charges of genocide of its Rohingya Muslim minority, in Naypyidaw, Myanmar, December 8, 2019. Myanmar's State Counsellor Office/Handout via REUTERS

Suu Kyi departs for genocide hearings

A landfill in Krok Sombun, east of Bangkok, on Sept 12, 2019. The New York Times

Toxic fumes spread in Thailand as old laptops recycled

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.