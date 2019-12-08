Home > World

North Korea says it carried out ‘very important test’ at missile-engine site

>>Choe Sang-Hun, The New York Times

Published: 08 Dec 2019 09:59 AM BdST Updated: 08 Dec 2019 09:59 AM BdST

North Korea said Sunday that it had conducted a “very important test” at its missile-engine test and satellite-launch site, another sign of the country’s escalating pressure on the United States to make further concessions before a Dec 31 deadline set by its leader, Kim Jong Un.

The test was carried out Saturday at the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground, referring to the Tongchang-ri site near the North Korean border with China, a spokesman for the North’s Academy of National Defense Science said in a statement that was carried by the official Korean Central News Agency.

The brief statement provided no further details. But analysts said North Korea had most likely tested a new type of engine for long-range ballistic missiles.

The academy reported “the results of the successful test of great significance” to the Central Committee of North Korea’s ruling Workers’ Party, the spokesman said. The spokesman said that the successful test “will have an important effect on changing the strategic position” of North Korea “once again in the near future.”

North Korea has used the Tongchang-ri site to test rocket engines and launch satellite-delivery vehicles, accumulating technology that Washington said it then used to build and test long-range ballistic missiles. A series of resolutions by the United Nations Security Council has banned the North from conducting tests that could be used to build ballistic missiles.

In Mar 2017, North Korea successfully tested a new high-thrust engine at Tongchang-ri that was used to launch intercontinental ballistic missiles, such as the Hwasong-14 and Hwasong-15, later that year.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Remnants of an occupation of Hong Kong Polytechnic University by protesters, Nov 26, 2019. The New York Times.

HK protesters escape to Taiwan

FILE PHOTO - A North Korean flag flutters on top of the 160-metre tall tower at North Korea's propaganda village of Gijungdong, in this picture taken from Tae Sung freedom village near the Military Demarcation Line (MDL), inside the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, South Korea, Sep 30, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

NK conducts 'very important' test

A graphic of aides to President Donald Trump who have refused to testify in the impeachment inquiry is displayed during a House Judiciary Committee hearing about the constitutional standards for the impeachment of the president, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. Senators, temporarily relegated to the sidelines as the House begins impeachment proceedings against Trump, lament inaction as legislation languishes. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times)

It’s quiet in the halls of the US Senate. Too quiet

Xiyue Wang, a Princeton doctoral student, in 2015. He traveled to Iran a year later to study Farsi and conduct archival research for his dissertation. The New York Times

Chinese-American freed from Iran in prisoner swap

The viewing platform at the Tate Modern in London on Aug 4, when an unidentified boy was thrown off a balcony. The New York Times

Teenager pleads guilty to attempted murder of child in London

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn face each other in a head-to-head debate on the BBC in London, Britain December 6, 2019. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS

Johnson, Corbyn wage Brexit battle in debate

Hugh Grant spoke with a resident of the Finchley section of London on Sunday. He was campaigning with Luciana Berger, a Liberal Democrat. The New York Times

UK voters find an actor at the door

Resident doctors and medical students from All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) attend a candle-lit march to protest against the alleged rape and murder of a 27-year-old woman on the outskirts of Hyderabad, in New Delhi, India, December 3, 2019. REUTERS

Burnt Indian rape victim dies

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.