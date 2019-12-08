IS bride Shamima's hopes of returning to Britain suffer setback after HC decision

Judges have ruled against restoring the UK passports of two terrorists who, like Shamima, are also from British-Bangladeshi families.

The ruling means that Britain's Home Secretary Priti Patel can now lawfully stop the jihadi bride from re-entering the country on national security grounds.

However, the decision could still be overturned on appeal.

Shamima, born and raised in Britain to parents from Bangladesh, left London aged 15 with two other schoolgirls to join the Islamic State.

After giving interviews to the media in which she said she did not regret traveling to Syria and had not been fazed by the sight of severed heads, Shamima asked to be able to return to London to raise her baby.

However, former Home Secretary Sajid Javid withdrew Shamima's citizenship, saying his priority was the safety and security of Britain and the people who lived there.

While it would be illegal to leave a person stateless, the British government made the decision on the basis that Shamima is eligible for Bangladeshi citizenship through her parents.

The foreign ministry in Bangladesh later confirmed that she was not entitled to Bangladeshi citizenship.

At a three-day hearing at the Special Immigration Appeals Commission, or SIAC, last month, Shamima's lawyers, however, argued that as the Bangladeshi government has refused to accept her right to citizenship, she has been left stateless.