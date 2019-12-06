Shooter at US Navy base in Pensacola, Florida, is 'confirmed dead'
>> Reuters
Published: 06 Dec 2019 08:05 PM BdST Updated: 06 Dec 2019 08:10 PM BdST
Authorities said there had been an "active shooter" on Friday at Naval Air Station Pensacola, a US Navy base in Florida, before saying the shooter was dead a few minutes later, according to the Escambia County Sheriff's.
The circumstances of the episode remained unclear.
Amber Southard, a sheriff's spokeswoman, said there was a shooter on the base in Florida's Panhandle.
Within a few minutes, her office said in a statement that "the shooter is confirmed dead."
The statement did not provide further information.
On Wednesday, a sailor shot three civilians at the historic Pearl Harbor military base in Hawaii, killing two of them before taking his own life.
