US Navy sailor kills two in shooting at Pearl Harbor base, takes own life
>> Reuters
Published: 05 Dec 2019 11:21 AM BdST Updated: 05 Dec 2019 11:21 AM BdST
A US Navy sailor shot and killed two people at the historic military base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii on Wednesday, military officials said, before fatally shooting himself.
The shooter died from "an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound", the officials said in a press briefing, adding that a third victim is in stable condition after being hospitalized.
"We have confirmed that two (victims) are deceased. One is in stable condition in a local hospital. I can also report that the shooter, who has tentatively been identified as an active-duty sailor assigned to USS Columbia SSN 771, is also deceased by an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound," Rear Admiral Robert Chadwick said.
The names of the victims and the shooter were not shared.
Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam said earlier on Twitter that the three victims were all civilians working for the US Department of Defence.
"I join in solidarity with the people of Hawaii as we express our heartbreak over this tragedy and concern for those affected by the shooting," Governor David Ige said on Twitter.
"Details are still emerging as security forces at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam investigate."
Ige said the White House had contacted him to offer assistance from federal agencies as needed.
"The president has been briefed on the shooting at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii and continues to monitor the situation," a White House spokesman said.
The base, which was formed by the merger of Pearl Harbor Naval Station and Hickam Air Force Base, was placed on lockdown for about two hours following the incident at about 2:30pm Hawaii Standard Time.
An unnamed witness told Hawaii News Now in an on-air interview that he had heard gunfire near Drydock 2 at the base and looked up from his desk to see the gunman put a gun to his head and shoot himself. The gunman was wearing a US Navy uniform, the witness told the station.
Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam is a combined US Air Force and Navy Installation located 13 km from Honolulu.
The incident comes three days before the 78th anniversary of the Dec 7, 1941 attack on the naval base that led the United States to enter World War Two by declaring war on Japan.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- US Navy sailor kills two in shooting at Pearl Harbor base, takes own life
- Not so nasty: NATO avoids a car crash summit
- Trump calls Trudeau ‘two-faced’ after comments caught on video
- Attack on statue inspired change in New Zealand curriculum
- Gunmen kill head of Japan aid agency, 5 others in east Afghanistan
- India asks states to halt online drug sales
- Floods predicted to uproot 50m people a year as climate heats up
- US House approves Uighur bill demanding sanctions on senior Chinese officials
- Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan
- In tense exchange, Trump and Macron put forth duelling visions for NATO
Most Read
- ACC approves charges against ex-chief justice Sinha, 10 others in loan fraud case
- In jail, Khaleda is living a lavish life, says Hasina
- Google’s founders step aside as Sundar Pichai takes over Alphabet
- Police interrogate suspect over Mirpur double murder
- My 27-hour vacation in Singapore’s Changi Airport
- ‘I don’t know Prince Andrew,’ Trump says. Photos say otherwise
- Gold medal winner Priya hospitalised with injury
- Young woman found dead on street in Dhaka’s Siddheswari
- India's cabinet sends religion-based citizenship bill to parliament
- How Huawei lost the heart of the Chinese public