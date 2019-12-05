Four dead in gas explosion at Polish ski resort
>> Reuters
Published: 05 Dec 2019 12:49 PM BdST Updated: 05 Dec 2019 12:49 PM BdST
Four people have died after a three-story building in the southern Polish ski resort of Szczyrk collapsed on Wednesday following a gas explosion, a local police spokesman said on Thursday.
The bodies of three adults and a child have been found in the rubble so far.
Up to eight people could have been in the building and firemen are continuing to search for other victims, the spokesman said.
Up to 100 firemen and 50 police officers are on the scene, Polish state broadcaster TVP reported.
