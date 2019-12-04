Home > World

Gunmen kill head of Japan aid agency, 5 others in east Afghanistan

  >>  Reuters

Published: 04 Dec 2019 03:46 PM BdST Updated: 04 Dec 2019 03:46 PM BdST

Gunmen killed six people, including the head of a Japanese aid agency, on Wednesday in an attack on their vehicle in Jalalabad in eastern Afghanistan, officials said.

The ambush comes a week after a grenade attack on a United Nations vehicle in Kabul heightened fears for those doing humanitarian work amid one of the world's longest-running conflicts.

Tetsu Nakamura, head of Peace Japan Medical Services, had been involved in rebuilding Afghan irrigation and agriculture and had recently been granted honorary Afghan citizenship for decades of humanitarian work in the east of the country.

The gunmen fled the scene and police have launched a search operation to arrest them, Sohrab Qaderi, a member of the governing council in the province of Nangarhar told Reuters, adding he believed Nakamura had been targeted for his work.

"Dr. Nakamura has been doing great work in the reconstruction of Afghanistan, especially in irrigation and agriculture," he said.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, but Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Afghan Taliban, said the militant group was not involved in the shooting.

"The Afghan government strongly condemns the heinous and cowardly attack on Afghans' greatest friend, Dr Nakamura," said Sediq Sediqqi, a spokesman for Afghan president Ashraf Ghani.

"(He) has dedicated all his life to change the lives of Afghans."

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

President Donald Trump meets with France's President Emmanuel Macron at Winfield House in London on Tuesday, Dec 3, 2019. The New York Times

Trump and Macron put forth duelling visions for NATO

US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he and first lady Melania Trump depart for travel to a NATO summit in London, from the White House in Washington, US December 2, 2019. Reuters

Trump criticises European allies before NATO meet

FILE PHOTO: A Chinese police officer takes his position by the road near what is officially called a vocational education centre in Yining in Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China Sep 4, 2018. REUTERS

US House approves Uighur Act

Floods predicted to displace 50m people a year

FILE PHOTO: People walk past a chemist shop at a market in Mumbai, India, Jun 24, 2014. REUTERS

India asks states to halt online drug sales

Smoke rises following a ceramics factory explosion in Khartoum, Sudan Dec 3, 2019 in this still image obtained from social media video. Mohanad Mohamed via REUTERS

23 die in Sudan factory fire

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Dec 3, 2019.

Impeachment report says Trump abused his office

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters while departing the White House in Washington, Dec 2, 2019. It is hard to discern a strategy that will accomplish the Trump administration’s objectives: renegotiating the nuclear deal with Iran or dialling back Iran’s malign behaviour in the region. The New York Times

Iran sanctions led to protests, but not US goals

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.