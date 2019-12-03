Home > World

Suspected smoke grenade blast near Indonesia's presidential palace hurts two

  >>  Reuters

Published: 03 Dec 2019 05:42 PM BdST Updated: 03 Dec 2019 05:42 PM BdST

A suspected smoke grenade exploded on Tuesday at a park near Indonesia’s presidential palace in the capital Jakarta, injuring two military personnel who were jogging, the city’s police chief said.

President Joko Widodo was not at the palace at the time, a presidential spokesman said.

It was not immediately clear if the blast was the result of an attack, but Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim-majority country, has suffered a resurgence in homegrown militancy in recent years.

The explosion, at 7:15 a.m.(0015 GMT) on the north side of the park, was thought to have been caused by a smoke grenade, Jakarta police chief Gatot Eddy Pramono told a televised news conference.

It injured two military personnel who were there for exercise, Jakarta military chief Eko Margiyono said, adding that they were taken to hospital and were conscious.

“A smoke grenade was found and we’re looking into why it was there,” Margiyono said, in comments aimed at reassuring the public that described the incident “as not so extraordinary”.

Asked if the blast was the result of an attack, Pramono responded, “We haven’t concluded so, because we’re still investigating.”

Pramono was cited by CNN Indonesia as saying that smoke grenades were sometimes carried by personnel in the riot squad or other units.

“Maybe it was left behind or something,” he said.

Jakarta police spokesman Yusri Yunus said his officers were awaiting the go-ahead from doctors to question the two injured soldiers.

Within three hours, authorities had reopened the park area where the blast took place, across the street from the headquarters of Indonesia’s home ministry.

The park in the heart of the city is a popular spot for people working out and also tourists.

Last month, six people were wounded after a 24-year-old university student blew himself up outside police headquarters in the Indonesian city of Medan.

The attack was linked to the Islamic State-inspired Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD), responsible for a series of attacks across the country.

In October, a suspected Islamist stabbed and wounded former security minister Wiranto at a function to open a university building. Wiranto, who uses just one name, like many Indonesians, had to have surgery, but has since left hospital.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Britain's Prince Andrew arrives by horse and carriage on ladies day at Royal Ascot, June 20, 2019. REUTERS

Woman at the centre of Prince Andrew scandal seeks backing

China suspends US Navy visits to HK, sanctions NGOs

Residents stand among their destroyed houses after Typhoon Kammuri hit Sorsogon Province in Philippines, Dec 3, 2019 in this picture obtained from social media. REUTERS

Typhoon in Philippines kills one

The yacht La Vagabonde, with climate change activist Greta Thunberg on board, approaches Santo Amaro port in Lisbon, Portugal Dec 3, 2019. REUTERS

Greta Thunberg nears Lisbon port

US President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Sunrise, Florida, US, November 26, 2019. REUTERS

Trump faces two impeachment deadlines

French police secure the area around the site where a helicopter from the civil security services crashed while en route to help people caught up in heavy flooding, in Le Rove near Les-Pennes-Mirabeau, France, Dec 2, 2019. REUTERS

Five die in France helicopter crash, floods

FILE PHOTO: US Defense Secretary Mark T Esper delivers remarks before ringing the closing NASDAQ bell for Veterans Day in New York, New York, Nov 11, 2019. Picture taken Nov 11, 2019. DoD/Lisa Ferdinando/Handout via REUTERS.

Afghan troop withdrawal isn’t tied to Taliban deal: US

US President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Sunrise, Florida, US, November 26, 2019. REUTERS

Trump slaps metal tariffs on Brazil, Argentina

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.