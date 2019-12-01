South Dakota plane crash kills 9, injures 3
Nine people were killed and three were injured in an airplane crash in the US state of South Dakota, the Associated Press reported late on Saturday, citing authorities.
The aircraft, a Pilatus PC-12, carrying 12 people on board, was bound for Idaho from South Dakota before it crashed around noon on Saturday, the news agency said, citing National Transportation Safety Board's Peter Knudson.
The cause for the crash has not yet been determined, the report said.
