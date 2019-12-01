Home > World

Parliament approves Iraqi prime minister's resignation

  >>  Reuters

Published: 01 Dec 2019 08:14 PM BdST Updated: 01 Dec 2019 08:14 PM BdST

Iraq’s parliament voted on Sunday to accept the resignation of Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi, following weeks of violent anti-government protests that have rocked the country.

Abdul Mahdi’s decision to quit on Friday came after a call by Iraq’s top Shia Muslim cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani for parliament to consider withdrawing its support for Abdul Mahdi’s government to stem the violence.

“The Iraqi parliament will ask the president of state to nominate a new prime minister,” a statement from parliament’s media office said.

Lawmakers said Abdul Mahdi’s government, including the prime minister himself, would stay on in a caretaker capacity following Sunday’s vote until a new government was chosen.

Under the constitution, President Barham Salih is expected to ask the largest bloc in parliament to nominate a new prime minister to form a government, a move expected to trigger weeks of political wrangling.

Iraqi forces have killed nearly 400 mostly young, unarmed demonstrators since mass anti-government protests broke out on Oct. 1. More than a dozen members of the security forces have also died in clashes.

Abdul Mahdi’s resignation, though welcomed by protesters, is not expected to end the demonstrations, which have called for an overhaul of a political system accused of being corrupt and keeping most of the population in poverty, without opportunity.

Demonstrations are continuing in Baghdad and other southern regions and security forces killed one protester and wounded nine others near a key bridge in the capital on Sunday, police and a medical source said.

The unrest poses the biggest challenge for Iraq since Islamic State insurgents seized swathes of Iraqi and Syrian territory in 2014.

It pits mostly young, disaffected Shia protesters against a Shia-dominated government backed by Iran and accused of squandering Iraq’s oil wealth while infrastructure and living standards deteriorate.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits the scene of a stabbing on London Bridge, in which two people were killed, in London, Britain, November 30, 2019. REUTERS

Johnson pressured on jail terms after London Bridge attack

Cars stranded due to snowfall on the Angeles Crest Highway are assisted by a Caltrans crew in the Angeles National Forest, California, US Nov 28, 2019. REUTERS

Two children die in Arizona flood

TIMESNOWNEWS.COM

Nine die in US plane crash

The wooden relic reputed to be part of Jesus's manger, is carried by worshippers in Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank November 30, 2019. REUTERS

Pope sends Bethlehem a relic of Jesus’ manger 

Usman Khan

London attacker was convicted of terrorism

Demonstrators argue with a police officer during a protest against the alleged rape and murder of a 27-year-old woman in Shadnagar, on the outskirts of Hyderabad, India, Nov 30, 2019. REUTERS

Indian protesters demand justice for vet's murder

Police officers work near the site of a stabbing on a shopping street in The Hague, Netherlands November 29, 2019. Reuters

Dutch police arrest suspect in Hague stabbings

The Manhattan home of Jeffrey Epstein, who was found dead in his cell on the morning of Saturday, Aug 10, 2019. Almost a year ago, James Stewart went to Epstein's mansion to talk about Tesla, but ended up discussing much more — including Epstein's belief that sex with teenage girls should be acceptable. (Kirsten Luce/The New York Times)

Epstein, blackmail and a ‘hot list’

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.