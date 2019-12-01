Home > World

London Bridge attack carried out by one of its fighters: IS

Published: 01 Dec 2019 06:43 PM BdST Updated: 01 Dec 2019 06:43 PM BdST

Islamic State said the London Bridge attack on Friday was carried out by one of its fighters, the group’s Amaq news agency reported on Saturday. The group did not provide any evidence.

It added that the attack was made in response to Islamic State calls to target countries that have been part of a coalition fighting the jihadist group.

British police on Friday shot dead a man wearing a fake suicide vest who stabbed two people to death in London and wounded three more before being wrestled to the ground by bystanders, in what the authorities called a terrorist attack.

